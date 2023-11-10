How much will golfers win at the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge? Prize money explored

The 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge is currently underway at the Gary Player Country Club, which is located in Sun City, South Africa. The event, which follows the Qatar Masters on the DP World Tour schedule, has a 66-player field competing for the $6 million purse.

The Golf Challenge is hosting several big names like Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood, Ryan Fox, and more. The golfers, including six of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, are currently in competition for the $1,025,000 winner’s paycheck.

Apart from the monetary reward, the players are also eyeing some valuable Race to Dubai points and OWGR points. The European Tour event’s champion will also bag exemptions for some 2024 events.

2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge prize money

The DP World Tour event champion will receive $1,025,000 from the event’s $6,000,000 prize purse. Meanwhile, the runner-up will settle for a $665,000 paycheck.

The golfer finishing third at the Nedbank Golf Challenge will win $381,000, while the fourth-placed golfer gets $302,000. The golfer finishing fifth earns $256,000 for his efforts.

Interestingly, all golfers on the field right now will get prize money payouts. The golfer finishing last on the event’s 66-man leaderboard on Sunday will return home with a $14,100 paycheck.

Here is the prize money breakdown for the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City:

WIN - $1,025,000

2 - $665,000

3 - $381,000

4 - $302,000

5 - $256,000

6 - $212,000

7 - $182,000

8 - $152,000

9 - $136,000

10 - $121,000

11 - $111,000

12 - $104,000

13 - $98,000

14 - $93,000

15 - $89,000

16 - $85,000

17 - $82,000

18 - $78,000

19 - $75,000

20 - $73,000

21 - $71,000

22 - $69,000

23 - $67,000

24 - $65,000

25 - $63,000

26 - $61,000

27 - $59,200

28 - $57,400

29 - $55,600

30 - $53,800

31 - $52,000

32 - $50,200

33 - $48,400

34 - $46,600

35 - $44,800

36 - $43,000

37 - $41,700

38 - $40,400

39 - $39,200

40 - $38,000

41 - $36,800

42 - $35,600

43 - $34,400

44 - $33,200

45 - $32,000

46 - $30,800

47 - $29,600

48 - $28,400

49 - $27,200

50 - $26,000

51 - $24,800

52 - $23,600

53 - $22,400

54 - $21,200

55 - $20,600

56 - $20,000

57 - $19,400

58 - $18,800

59 - $18,200

60 - $17,600

61 - $17,000

62 - $16,400

63 - $15,800

64 - $15,200

65 - $14,600

66 - $14,100

Jorge Campillo and Vincent Norrman shared the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge lead at Day 2’s start. It is noteworthy that in case of a tie, the prize money will be divided equally between the golfers.