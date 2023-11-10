How much will golfers win at the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge? Prize money explored

The 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge is currently underway at the Gary Player Country Club, which is located in Sun City, South Africa. The event, which follows the Qatar Masters on the DP World Tour schedule, has a 66-player field competing for the $6 million purse.
The Golf Challenge is hosting several big names like Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood, Ryan Fox, and more. The golfers, including six of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, are currently in competition for the $1,025,000 winner’s paycheck.
Apart from the monetary reward, the players are also eyeing some valuable Race to Dubai points and OWGR points. The European Tour event’s champion will also bag exemptions for some 2024 events.
2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge prize money
The DP World Tour event champion will receive $1,025,000 from the event’s $6,000,000 prize purse. Meanwhile, the runner-up will settle for a $665,000 paycheck.
The golfer finishing third at the Nedbank Golf Challenge will win $381,000, while the fourth-placed golfer gets $302,000. The golfer finishing fifth earns $256,000 for his efforts.
Interestingly, all golfers on the field right now will get prize money payouts. The golfer finishing last on the event’s 66-man leaderboard on Sunday will return home with a $14,100 paycheck.
Here is the prize money breakdown for the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City:
- WIN - $1,025,000
- 2 - $665,000
- 3 - $381,000
- 4 - $302,000
- 5 - $256,000
- 6 - $212,000
- 7 - $182,000
- 8 - $152,000
- 9 - $136,000
- 10 - $121,000
- 11 - $111,000
- 12 - $104,000
- 13 - $98,000
- 14 - $93,000
- 15 - $89,000
- 16 - $85,000
- 17 - $82,000
- 18 - $78,000
- 19 - $75,000
- 20 - $73,000
- 21 - $71,000
- 22 - $69,000
- 23 - $67,000
- 24 - $65,000
- 25 - $63,000
- 26 - $61,000
- 27 - $59,200
- 28 - $57,400
- 29 - $55,600
- 30 - $53,800
- 31 - $52,000
- 32 - $50,200
- 33 - $48,400
- 34 - $46,600
- 35 - $44,800
- 36 - $43,000
- 37 - $41,700
- 38 - $40,400
- 39 - $39,200
- 40 - $38,000
- 41 - $36,800
- 42 - $35,600
- 43 - $34,400
- 44 - $33,200
- 45 - $32,000
- 46 - $30,800
- 47 - $29,600
- 48 - $28,400
- 49 - $27,200
- 50 - $26,000
- 51 - $24,800
- 52 - $23,600
- 53 - $22,400
- 54 - $21,200
- 55 - $20,600
- 56 - $20,000
- 57 - $19,400
- 58 - $18,800
- 59 - $18,200
- 60 - $17,600
- 61 - $17,000
- 62 - $16,400
- 63 - $15,800
- 64 - $15,200
- 65 - $14,600
- 66 - $14,100
Jorge Campillo and Vincent Norrman shared the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge lead at Day 2’s start. It is noteworthy that in case of a tie, the prize money will be divided equally between the golfers.