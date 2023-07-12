How much will golfers win at the Genesis Scottish Open 2023? Prize money payouts explored

The Genesis Scottish Open 2023 is here. The PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned event will see 156 golfers go up against each other for the $9 million purse on offer. With just a week to go until The Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, golfers will look to make a strong outing at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick over the weekend.

The Scottish Open field will feature some of the world’s best players ahead of the year’s final men’s Major championship at Hoylake. The event will have 30 of the top 50 players in the world among its top contenders including defending champion Xander Schauffele and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler. They’ll be joined by Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa and Jordan Spieth, among others.

The golfers on the Genesis Scottish Open 2023 field will have their eyes set on the top prize of $1.62 million.

Genesis Scottish Open prize money

The PGA Tour's Genesis Scottish Open 2023 will have a prize purse of $9 million. This is a $1 million increase from 2022. The winner’s prize has also been upped to $1,620,000. Apart from the paycheck, the champion golfer will also take valuable OWGR and FedEx cup points.

While the winner takes the major share of the total purse, the event’s runner-up will settle for a paycheck of $981,000. The third-placed golfer will win $621,000, while the fourth-placed player will take $441,000. Notably, the golfer finishing last on the 65-player final leaderboard will return home with $19,350.

Here is the complete projected prize money payout breakdown for the 2023 Scottish Open:

WIN - $1,620,000

2 - $981,000

3 - $621,000

4 - $441,000

5 - $369,000

6 - $326,250

7 - $303,750

8 - $281,250

9 - $263,250

10 - $245,250

11 - $227,250

12 - $209,250

13 - $191,250

14 - $173,250

15 - $164,250

16 - $155,250

17 - $146,250

18 - $137,250

19 - $128,250

20 - $128,250

21 - $110,250

22 - $101,250

23 - $94,050

24 - $86,850

25 - $79,650

26 - $72,450

27 - $69,750

28 - $67,050

29 - $64,350

30 - $61,650

31 - $58,950

32 - $56,250

33 - $53,550

34 - $51,300

35 - $49,050

36 - $46,800

37 - $46,800

38 - $42,750

39 - $40,950

40 - $39,150

41 - $37,350

42 - $35,550

43 - $33,750

44 - $31,950

45 - $30,150

46 - $28,350

47 - $26,550

48 - $25,110

49 - $23,850

50 - $23,130

51 - $22,590

52 - $22,050

53 - $21,690

54 - $21,330

55 - $21,150

56 - $20,970

57 - $20,790

58 - $20,610

59 - $20,430

60 - $20,250

61 - $20,070

62 - $19,890

63 - $19,710

64 - $19,530

65 - $19,350

The final leaderboard and prize money payouts will be announced on Sunday.

