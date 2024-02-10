How much will golfers win at LIV Golf Las Vegas? Exploring the $25,000,000 prize purse

  • home icon
By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Feb 10, 2024 10:01 GMT
LIV Golf Invitational - Tulsa - Day Two
LIV Golf Tulsa (Image via Getty)

The 2024 season of LIV Golf teed off last week with the season opener in Mayakoba. After its successful Mexican, which was won by Joaquin Niemann, the Saud-backed series is currently in Las Vegas for the 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas. The three-day event is underway at the Las Vegas Country Club and is set to conclude on Saturday, February 10.

Like all other LIV Golf events, LIV Golf Las Vegas has a $25,000,000 prize purse. The 54-hole event will see the 54-player field compete for the $20 million purse, with $4 million kept aside for the champion golfer. The golfer finishing runner-up at the event will bag a whopping $2.25 million, while the third-place winner gets $1.5 million.

The golfer finishing fourth on the LIV Golf Las Vegas leaderboard will bag $1 million. The fifth-place golfer will win a $800,000 paycheck, while the sixth-place winner will return home with $700,000. Notably, the breakaway tour has 54 players this season, instead of 48. Owing to the change, the last-place golfer at the event gets $50,000, a total of $70,000 lower than 2023’s last-place winner’s prize.

LIV Golf Las Vegas prize money

Listed below is the complete prize money breakdown for the LIV Golf event in Las Vegas:

  • WIN: $4,000,000
  • 2: $2,250,000
  • 3: $1,500,000
  • 4: $1,000,000
  • 5: $800,000
  • 6: $700,000
  • 7: $600,000
  • 8: $525,000
  • 9: $442,000
  • 10: $405,000
  • 11: $380,000
  • 12: $360,000
  • 13: $340,000
  • 14: $320,000
  • 15: $300,000
  • 16: $285,000
  • 17: $270,000
  • 18: $260,000
  • 19: $250,000
  • 20: $240,000
  • 21: $230,000
  • 22: $220,000
  • 23: $210,000
  • 24: $200,000
  • 25: $195,000
  • 26: $190,000
  • 27: $185,000
  • 28: $180,000
  • 29: $175,000
  • 30: $170,000
  • 31: $165,000
  • 32: $160,000
  • 33: $155,000
  • 34: $150,000
  • 35: $148,000
  • 36: $145,000
  • 37: $143,000
  • 38: $140,000
  • 39: $138,000
  • 40: $135,000
  • 41: $133,000
  • 42: $130,000
  • 43: $128,000
  • 44: $128,000
  • 45: $125,000
  • 46: $125,000
  • 47: $123,000
  • 48: $120,000
  • 49: $60,000
  • 50: $60,000
  • 51: $60,000
  • 52: $50,000
  • 53: $50,000
  • 54: $50,000

LIV Golf Las Vegas will also reward the top three winning teams. The team winning the three-day event will bag $3 million. The team finishing runner-up at the event will get $1.5 million, while third-place finishers get $500,000.

Team championship prize

  • WIN: $3,000,000
  • 2: $1,500,000
  • 3: $500,000

2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba prize money payout

Joaquin Niemann won LIV Golf Mayakoba last week. The Chilean golfer beat Sergio Garcia in a four-hole playoff to take the trophy. With the win, the golfer bagged the winner’s prize of $4,000,000 from the $25,000,000 purse. Meanwhile, Garcia settled for a $2,250,000 payout.

Jon Rahm, who made his LIV debut at the event, finished T3 alongside Dean Burmester. The duo won $1,250,000 each. Interestingly, Rahm's Legion XIII won the team championship at the event. The team took the $3 million first prize. The prize was equally divided between the four-man squad completed by Tyrrell Hatton, Kieran Vincent and Caleb Surratt.

Edited by Vishnu Mohan
