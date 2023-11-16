How much will golfers win at The RSM Classic 2023? FedEx Cup Fall finale’s prize money explored

After a successful outing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Bermuda, the PGA Tour is now heading to Georgia for The RSM Classic 2023. The event is teeing off on Thursday, November 16, at the Sea Island Golf Resort in St. Simons Island. The four-day event will see a 156-player field compete for the $8,400,000 prize purse on offer.

The RSM Classic will host several big PGA Tour names like Brian Harman and Billy Horschel among other regulars. The players will go up against each other for the winner’s paycheck of $1,512,000. This is the standard 18 percent of the total prize.

The event will also host several players looking to cement their spot in the circuit’s 2024 roster with some crucial FedEx Cup points.

Expand Tweet

The RSM Classic 2023 prize money

The RSM Classic champion will receive $1,512,000 from the event’s $8,400,000 prize purse. Apart from the paycheck, the champion golfer will also earn 500 FedEx Cup points and 25 Official World Golf Ranking points. While the winner takes the major part of the purse, the runner-up will receive a $915,600 paycheck.

The golfer finishing third at the FedEx Cup Fall season finale will win $579,600, while the fourth-placed golfer gets $411,600. The golfer finishing fifth will take home $344,400 for his efforts.

Interestingly, the player finishing last on the PGA Tour event’s 65-man final leaderboard will return home with a $18,060 paycheck.

Below is the prize money breakdown for The RSM Classic 2023:

WIN - $1,512,000

2 - $915,600

3 - $579,600

4 - $411,600

5 - $344,400

6 - $304,500

7 - $283,500

8 - $262,500

9 - $245,700

10 - $228,900

11 - $212,100

12 - $195,300

13 - $178,500

14 - $161,700

15 - $153,300

16 - $144,900

17 - $136,500

18 - $128,100

19 - $119,700

20 - $111,300

21 - $102,900

22 - $94,500

23 - $87,780

24 - $81,060

25 - $74,340

26 - $67,620

27 - $65,100

28 - $62,580

29 - $60,060

30 - $57,540

31 - $55,020

32 - $52,500

33 - $49,980

34 - $47,880

35 - $45,780

36 - $43,680

37 - $41,580

38 - $39,900

39 - $38,220

40 - $36,540

41 - $34,860

42 - $33,180

43 - $31,500

44 - $29,820

45 - $28,140

46 - $26,460

47 - $24,780

48 - $23,436

49 - $22,260

50 - $21,588

51 - $21,084

52 - $20,580

53 - $20,244

54 - $19,908

55 - $19,740

56 - $19,572

57 - $19,404

58 - $19,236

59 - $19,068

60 - $18,900

61 - $18,732

62 - $18,564

63 - $18,396

64 - $18,228

65 - $18,060

Expand Tweet

In total, the event will have 11 of the top 50 in the OWGR among the top contenders. Despite the stacked field, the event’s odds list is being headlined by young Ryder Cup star Ludvig Aberg. As per the PGA Tour’s prize distribution chart, the top 65 players and ties making the 36-hole cut on Friday will earn money.