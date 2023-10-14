How much will the LIV Golf Jeddah Invitational winner get? The $20,000,000 event’s prize money breakdown explored

The LIV Golf Jeddah event is the final individual tournament of the season. The winner of this week's event will receive a check of $4,000,000 from the purse of $20,000,000.

LIV Golf events have a purse of $25 million, including $20 million for individual events and $5 million for the team championship.

The second-position winner will receive a check of $2,250,000 followed by the third-place winner, who will get $1,500,000.

See here for the prize money for the 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah event:

Win: $4,000,000

2: $2,250,000

3: $1,500,000

4: $1,000,000

5: $800,000

6: $700,000

7: $610,000

8: $530,000

9: $460,000

10: $415,000

11: $390,000

12: $370,000

13: $350,000

14: $330,000

15: $310,000

16: $290,000

17: $280,000

18: $270,000

19: $260,000

20: $250,000

21: $240,000

22: $230,000

23: $220,000

24: $210,000

25: $205,000

26: $200,000

27: $195,000

28: $190,000

29: $185,000

30: $180,000

31: $175,000

32: $170,000

33: $165,000

34: $160,000

35: $155,000

36: $150,000

37: $147,500

38: $145,000

39: $142,500

40: $140,000

41: $137,500

42: $135,000

43: $132,500

44: $130,000

45: $127,500

46: $125,000

47: $122,500

48: $120,000

The $25 million prize pool includes a $5 million set aside for this week's team competitions. A check for $3,000,000 will be given to the winning team, followed by checks for $1,500,000 for second place and $500,000 for third place.

See below for the prize money for the team event:

Win: $3,000,000

2: $1,500,000

3: $500,000

The individual champion for this season will be chosen following the LIV Golf Jeddah. The individual winner will receive a bonus of $18 million. The third-place winner will get $4 million, and the second-place winner will get a $8 million bonus check.

LIV Golf Jeddah Round 2 tee times and pairings

Golfers will tee off for the second round of the 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah event on Saturday, October 14 at 12:15 p.m. local time (5:15 a.m. ET).

Here are the pairings of the 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah for the second round:

Hole 1: Harold Varner III GC, Dustin Johnson GC, Marc Leishman

Hole 2: Louis Oosthuizen, Charles Howell III, Brooks Koepka

Hole 3: Martin Kaymer, Mito Pereira, Richard Bland

Hole 4: Joaquin Niemann, Carlos Ortiz, Paul Casey

Hole 6: Sam Horsfield, Peter Uihlein, Sebastian Muñoz

Hole 7: Kevin Na, Cameron Smith, Scott Vincent

Hole 8: Brandon Steele, Talor Gooch, Lee Westwood

Hole 9: Thomas Pieters, Charl Schwartzel, Jason Kokrak

Hole 10: Dean Burmester, David Puig, Abraham Ancer

Hole 11: Bubba Watson, Jediah Morgan, James Piot

Hole 12: Sihwan Kim, Anirban Lahiri, Bernd Wiesberger

Hole 14: Ian Poulter, Patt Perez, Branden Grace

Hole 15: Matt Wolff, Graeme McDowell, Chase Koepka

Hole 16: Henrik Stenson, Cameron Tringale, Bryson DeChambeau

Hole 17: Danny Lee, Patrick Reed, Eugenio Chacarra

Hole 18: Matt Jones, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia

After the first round of the tournament, Marc Leishman took the lead in the competition. The finale of the Jeddah event will take place on Sunday, October 15.