How much will the LIV Golf Jeddah Invitational winner get? The $20,000,000 event’s prize money breakdown explored

The LIV Golf Jeddah event is the final individual tournament of the season. The winner of this week's event will receive a check of $4,000,000 from the purse of $20,000,000.
LIV Golf events have a purse of $25 million, including $20 million for individual events and $5 million for the team championship.
The second-position winner will receive a check of $2,250,000 followed by the third-place winner, who will get $1,500,000.
See here for the prize money for the 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah event:
- Win: $4,000,000
- 2: $2,250,000
- 3: $1,500,000
- 4: $1,000,000
- 5: $800,000
- 6: $700,000
- 7: $610,000
- 8: $530,000
- 9: $460,000
- 10: $415,000
- 11: $390,000
- 12: $370,000
- 13: $350,000
- 14: $330,000
- 15: $310,000
- 16: $290,000
- 17: $280,000
- 18: $270,000
- 19: $260,000
- 20: $250,000
- 21: $240,000
- 22: $230,000
- 23: $220,000
- 24: $210,000
- 25: $205,000
- 26: $200,000
- 27: $195,000
- 28: $190,000
- 29: $185,000
- 30: $180,000
- 31: $175,000
- 32: $170,000
- 33: $165,000
- 34: $160,000
- 35: $155,000
- 36: $150,000
- 37: $147,500
- 38: $145,000
- 39: $142,500
- 40: $140,000
- 41: $137,500
- 42: $135,000
- 43: $132,500
- 44: $130,000
- 45: $127,500
- 46: $125,000
- 47: $122,500
- 48: $120,000
The $25 million prize pool includes a $5 million set aside for this week's team competitions. A check for $3,000,000 will be given to the winning team, followed by checks for $1,500,000 for second place and $500,000 for third place.
See below for the prize money for the team event:
- Win: $3,000,000
- 2: $1,500,000
- 3: $500,000
The individual champion for this season will be chosen following the LIV Golf Jeddah. The individual winner will receive a bonus of $18 million. The third-place winner will get $4 million, and the second-place winner will get a $8 million bonus check.
LIV Golf Jeddah Round 2 tee times and pairings
Golfers will tee off for the second round of the 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah event on Saturday, October 14 at 12:15 p.m. local time (5:15 a.m. ET).
Here are the pairings of the 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah for the second round:
- Hole 1: Harold Varner III GC, Dustin Johnson GC, Marc Leishman
- Hole 2: Louis Oosthuizen, Charles Howell III, Brooks Koepka
- Hole 3: Martin Kaymer, Mito Pereira, Richard Bland
- Hole 4: Joaquin Niemann, Carlos Ortiz, Paul Casey
- Hole 6: Sam Horsfield, Peter Uihlein, Sebastian Muñoz
- Hole 7: Kevin Na, Cameron Smith, Scott Vincent
- Hole 8: Brandon Steele, Talor Gooch, Lee Westwood
- Hole 9: Thomas Pieters, Charl Schwartzel, Jason Kokrak
- Hole 10: Dean Burmester, David Puig, Abraham Ancer
- Hole 11: Bubba Watson, Jediah Morgan, James Piot
- Hole 12: Sihwan Kim, Anirban Lahiri, Bernd Wiesberger
- Hole 14: Ian Poulter, Patt Perez, Branden Grace
- Hole 15: Matt Wolff, Graeme McDowell, Chase Koepka
- Hole 16: Henrik Stenson, Cameron Tringale, Bryson DeChambeau
- Hole 17: Danny Lee, Patrick Reed, Eugenio Chacarra
- Hole 18: Matt Jones, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia
After the first round of the tournament, Marc Leishman took the lead in the competition. The finale of the Jeddah event will take place on Sunday, October 15.