How much will the LPGA 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship winner get? Prize purse and winner’s share explored 

The LPGA Tour is back this week with the 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship. The event following the Chevron Championship, is set to tee off on Thursday, April 27, at the Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, California.
The JM Eagle LA Championship is the eighth event of the 2023 LPGA Tour season. Headlined by the likes of Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, and more, the event is set to have some of the biggest names on the tour competing for the $3 million prize purse. According to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart, the event’s champion will win $450,000. This is the standard 15 percent payout of the total prize purse.
Apart from the paycheck, the winner will also earn 500 points towards the season-long race to the CME Globe. The winner of the CME Group Tour Championship will win $2 million at the end of the season. The LA Championship winner will also earn a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, including berths into other big events.
2023 JM Eagle LA Championship purse
While the LA Championship champion golfer takes the major share of the prize purse, the runner-up will earn a paycheck of $282,977. The golfer finishing behind the top two will win $205,279, while the fourth-placed golfer will return home with $158,799.
It is pertinent to note that the four-day event will have a standard 36-hole cut. The top 65 players and ties finishing the event will win a share of the prize money. The golfer finishing last on the 65-player leaderboard will get $6,970 for her efforts.
Here is the complete prize money purse breakdown for the JM Eagle LA Championship:
- WIN - $450,000
- 2 - $282,977
- 3 - $205,279
- 4 - $158,799
- 5 - $127,815
- 6 - $104,577
- 7 - $87,535
- 8 - $76,690
- 9 - $68,943
- 10 - $62,746
- 11 - $58,097
- 12 - $54,223
- 13 - $50,815
- 14 - $47,717
- 15 - $44,928
- 16 - $42,449
- 17 - $40,282
- 18 - $38,422
- 19 - $36,873
- 20 - $35,633
- 21 - $34,395
- 22 - $33,154
- 23 - $31,917
- 24 - $30,675
- 25 - $29,592
- 26 - $28,509
- 27 - $27,422
- 28 - $26,337
- 29 - $25,253
- 30 - $24,324
- 31 - $23,393
- 32 - $22,464
- 33 - $21,535
- 34 - $20,604
- 35 - $19,831
- 36 - $19,056
- 37 - $18,283
- 38 - $17,506
- 39 - $16,731
- 40 - $16,113
- 41 - $15,494
- 42 - $14,875
- 43 - $14,253
- 44 - $13,634
- 45 - $13,169
- 46 - $12,703
- 47 - $12,238
- 48 - $11,774
- 49 - $11,309
- 50 - $10,845
- 51 - $10,536
- 52 - $10,226
- 53 - $9,914
- 54 - $9,607
- 55 - $9,295
- 56 - $8,985
- 57 - $8,676
- 58 - $8,366
- 59 - $8,057
- 60 - $7,747
- 61 - $7,593
- 62 - $7,435
- 63 - $7,282
- 64 - $7,128
- 65 - $6,970
More details on the event, including tee times, will be updated soon.