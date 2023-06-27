How much will the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 winner get? Full prize money purse explored

After a successful Travelers Championship outing, the PGA Tour is now headed to Michigan for the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The event will tee off on Thursday, June 29 at the Detroit Golf Club. The event will see a 156-player field compete for the $8.8 million prize purse.
Unlike last week’s Travelers Championship, the Rocket Mortgage Classic is not a designated event. Despite being a regular PGA Tour outing, the Detroit event will have 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) competing for the top prize. According to the circuit’s prize money distribution chart, the winner of the event will bag a $1,584,000 paycheck along with the trophy. This is the standard 18 per cent payout of the total prize.
Apart from the prize money, the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 champion will also earn several other benefits including OWGR and FedEx Cup points. The winning player will also earn a multi-year season exemption on the PGA Tour and other exemptions to events.
Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 prize money
While the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 winner takes the major share of the prize purse, the runner-up will settle for a $959,200 paycheck. The golfer finishing third will win $607,200, while the fourth-placed golfer will bag $431,200.
It is pertinent to note that the event will have the standard 36-hole cut. Owing to this, all golfers finishing the event will receive a share of the prize purse.
Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the PGA Tour event:
- WIN - $1,584,000
- 2 - $959,200
- 3 - $607,200
- 4 - $431,200
- 5 - $360,800
- 6 - $319,000
- 7 - $275,000
- 8 - $271,875
- 9 - $257,400
- 10 - $239,800
- 11 - $222,200
- 12 - $204,600
- 13 - $187,000
- 14 - $169,400
- 15 - $160,600
- 16 - $151,800
- 17 - $143,000
- 18 - $134,200
- 19 - $125,400
- 20 - $116,600
- 21 - $107,800
- 22 - $99,000
- 23 - $91,960
- 24 - $84,920
- 25 - $77,880
- 26 - $70,840
- 27 - $68,200
- 28 - $65,560
- 29 - $62,920
- 30 - $60,280
- 31 - $57,640
- 32 - $55,000
- 33 - $52,360
- 34 - $50,160
- 35 - $47,960
- 36 - $45,760
- 37 - $43,560
- 38 - $41,800
- 39 - $40,040
- 40 - $38,280
- 41 - $36,520
- 42 - $34,760
- 43 - $33,000
- 44 - $31,240
- 45 - $29,480
- 46 - $27,720
- 47 - $25,960
- 48 - $24,552
- 49 - $23,320
- 50 - $22,616
- 51 - $22,088
- 52 - $21,560
- 53 - $21,208
- 54 - $20,856
- 55 - $20,680
- 56 - $20,504
- 57 - $20,328
- 58 - $20,152
- 59 - $19,976
- 60 - $19,800
- 61 - $19,624
- 62 - $19,448
- 63 - $19,272
- 64 - $19,096
- 65 - $18,920
More details on the Rocket Mortgage Classic, including tee times, will be updated soon.