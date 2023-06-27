How much will the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 winner get? Full prize money purse explored

After a successful Travelers Championship outing, the PGA Tour is now headed to Michigan for the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The event will tee off on Thursday, June 29 at the Detroit Golf Club. The event will see a 156-player field compete for the $8.8 million prize purse.

Unlike last week’s Travelers Championship, the Rocket Mortgage Classic is not a designated event. Despite being a regular PGA Tour outing, the Detroit event will have 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) competing for the top prize. According to the circuit’s prize money distribution chart, the winner of the event will bag a $1,584,000 paycheck along with the trophy. This is the standard 18 per cent payout of the total prize.

Rocket Mortgage Classic @RocketClassic These guys are ready to put on a show. Here's who will be joining us in Detroit for the 2023 #RocketMortgageClassic These guys are ready to put on a show. Here's who will be joining us in Detroit for the 2023 #RocketMortgageClassic. https://t.co/i8m68oufDq

Apart from the prize money, the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 champion will also earn several other benefits including OWGR and FedEx Cup points. The winning player will also earn a multi-year season exemption on the PGA Tour and other exemptions to events.

Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 prize money

While the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 winner takes the major share of the prize purse, the runner-up will settle for a $959,200 paycheck. The golfer finishing third will win $607,200, while the fourth-placed golfer will bag $431,200.

It is pertinent to note that the event will have the standard 36-hole cut. Owing to this, all golfers finishing the event will receive a share of the prize purse.

Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the PGA Tour event:

WIN - $1,584,000

2 - $959,200

3 - $607,200

4 - $431,200

5 - $360,800

6 - $319,000

7 - $275,000

8 - $271,875

9 - $257,400

10 - $239,800

11 - $222,200

12 - $204,600

13 - $187,000

14 - $169,400

15 - $160,600

16 - $151,800

17 - $143,000

18 - $134,200

19 - $125,400

20 - $116,600

21 - $107,800

22 - $99,000

23 - $91,960

24 - $84,920

25 - $77,880

26 - $70,840

27 - $68,200

28 - $65,560

29 - $62,920

30 - $60,280

31 - $57,640

32 - $55,000

33 - $52,360

34 - $50,160

35 - $47,960

36 - $45,760

37 - $43,560

38 - $41,800

39 - $40,040

40 - $38,280

41 - $36,520

42 - $34,760

43 - $33,000

44 - $31,240

45 - $29,480

46 - $27,720

47 - $25,960

48 - $24,552

49 - $23,320

50 - $22,616

51 - $22,088

52 - $21,560

53 - $21,208

54 - $20,856

55 - $20,680

56 - $20,504

57 - $20,328

58 - $20,152

59 - $19,976

60 - $19,800

61 - $19,624

62 - $19,448

63 - $19,272

64 - $19,096

65 - $18,920

More details on the Rocket Mortgage Classic, including tee times, will be updated soon.

