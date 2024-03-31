How much did Stephan Jaeger win of $9,100,000 Houston Open prize purse? Exploring payouts for PGA Tour event

The Houston Open provided some pretty stellar competition over the weekend, with five golfers entering the final round tied for first to take home the biggest slice of the $9.1 million pie that was at stake.

12 such golfers were within two strokes of that top prize, but only one could take home the $1.638 million that was promised to the winner.

That winner ended up being Stephan Jaeger. As mentioned, there were more than a few golfers in play for this spot in round four, so he had to endure quite a final round to ensure he took home the prize money.

He also had to endure Scottie Scheffler making a bid for a tie. His birdie putt just missed, leaving Jaeger alone atop the leaderboard for the first time ever. He took home $1.638 million as a result.

Final payouts for the

Houston Open

Here's what the PGA Tour doled out to everyone for their placements at the Houston Open:

T2: Scottie Scheffler, $553,735

T2: Alejandro Tosti, $553,735

T2: Thomas Detry, $553,735

T2: Taylor Moore, $553,735

T2: Tony Finau, $553,735

T7: David Skinns, $276,412.50

T7: Max Greyserman, $276,412.50

T7: Aaron Rai, $276,412.50

T7: Billy Horschel, $276,412.50

T11: Nick Dunlap, $211,575

T11: Akshay Bhatia, $211,575

T11: Alex Noren, $211,575

T14: Tom Hoge, $166,075

T14: Mackenzie Hughes, $166,075

T14: Davis Riley, $166,075

T17: Chad Ramey, $134,225

T17: Victor Perez, $134,225

T17: Erik Barnes, $134,225

T17: Si Woo Kim, $134,225

T21: Jacob Bridgeman, $88,725

T21: Nate Lashley, $88,725

T21: Cam Davis, $88,725

T21: Matti Schmid, $88,725

T21: Joe Highsmith, $88,725

T21: Gary Woodland, $88,725

T21: Davis Thompson, $88,725

Scottie Scheffler was a few centimeters from forcing a playoff, but he'll settle for shooting 11 under and tying for second with a lot of people: Tony Finau, Alejandro Tosti, Thomas Detry and Taylor Moore.

It wasn't a particularly impressive showing for Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Justin Lower, Harry Hall or Nate Lashley, but they did perform more than well enough to take home a portion of that $9.1 million prize purse.

Wyndham Clark battled an injury in previews and managed to not only stay in the competition but make the cut. He didn't place all that well, but it still earned him a paycheck for his grit and determination.

Unfortunately, not making the cut means there's no money paid out. Therefore, Keith Mitchell, Parker Coody, Doug Ghim, Chez Reavie, Jake Knapp, Brendan Wu, and Stewart Cink did not earn any money. Scott Stallings withdrew, so he also didn't earn anything.