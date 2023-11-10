How old is Alex Norén? PGA Tour golfer’s age, birthplace, and more explored

Alex Noren, the 41-year-old golfer, was born in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 12, 1982. He has made a name for himself on both the PGA Tour and the European Tour with his superlative performances.

Norén's love of golf began when he was only four years old. It brought him to Haninge Golf Club, where he started playing. Although Norén experimented with several sports as a child, he was attracted by golf and chose to pursue his career.

Alex Norén is leading the Butterfield Bermuda Championship after Round 1

Alex Norén has taken the Butterfield Bermuda Championship by storm at the Port Royal Golf Course. He currently occupies the top spot after the first round with an incredible score of -10. He shot a stunning 61 to leave everyone behind.

With a huge $6,500,000 prize fund, the tournament which takes place from November 9–November 12, 2023—attracts elite players from all over the world.

Alex Norén's professional wins so far

Alex Norén has had an impressive 11 professional victories in his career so far. Ten victories on the European Tour, two on the Asian Tour, and one on the Challenge Tour are among them.

List of European tour wins:

Omega European Masters1 (1): On 6 Sep 2009, he won by 2 strokes with a score of −20; runner-up: Bradley Dredge.

Saab Wales Open: On 5 Jun 2011, he won by 2 strokes with a score of −9; runners-up: Grégory Bourdy, Anders Hansen.

Nordea Masters: On 24 Jul 2011, he won by 7 strokes with a score of −15; runner-up: Richard Finch.

Nordea Masters (2): On 7 Jun 2015, he won by 4 strokes with a score of −12; runner-up: Søren Kjeldsen.

Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open: On 10 Jul 2016, he won by 1 stroke with a score of −14; runner-up: Tyrrell Hatton.

Omega European Masters1 (2): On 4 Sep 2016, he won in a playoff; runner-up: Scott Hend.

British Masters: On 16 Oct 2016, he won by 2 strokes with a score of −18; runner-up: Bernd Wiesberger.

Nedbank Golf Challenge: On 13 Nov 2016, he won by 6 strokes with a score of −14; runner-up: Wang Jeung-hun.

BMW PGA Championship: On 28 May 2017, he won by 2 strokes with a score of −11; runner-up: Francesco Molinari.

HNA Open de France: On 1 Jul 2018, he won by 1 stroke with a score of −7; runners-up: Russell Knox, Julian Suri, Chris Wood.