How old is Sam Alexis Woods? All you need to know about Tiger Woods’ daughter and his latest caddie

While Tiger Woods was in action with his son Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship 2023, his bag was being carried by his daughter, Sam Alexis Woods. This was the first time she served as her father's caddie.

Sam was born on Jun. 18, 2007, a day after Tiger finished runner-up at that year's US Open. Her mother is Elin Nordegren, and she's two years older than Charlie. When naming his daughter Sam Alexis, Tiger said that he wanted to name her something that would be meaningful to both sides of the family. He had also revealed that his dad used to call him Sam, not Tiger.

"My father had always called me Sam since the day I was born," Woods said as per the Augusta Chronicle. "He rarely ever called me Tiger. I would ask him, 'Why don't you ever call me Tiger?' He says, 'Well, you look more like a Sam. I said, 'All right, that's cool.'"

During their childhood, both Sam and Charlie were a regular feature at Tiger's events. They both also served as kid caddies during the Masters Par-3 contest.

Unlike her brother, Sam is more interested in soccer and has ardently followed the US Women's National Team. Tiger also attends her school games and practice sessions.

Last year, when Tiger Woods was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame, he received the honor from his daughter. Sam Alexis gave an emotional speech on that occasion and earned praise when she introduced her father:

"My dad found himself in a position to make an 18-foot putt to force a U.S. Open playoff, which he missed by a foot,” she said as per PGA Tour. "He then had to rush to the airport, fly from Pittsburgh to Orlando, and drive to the Winnie Palmer Hospital.

"Within five minutes of walking into the hospital room, still wearing his red golf shirt, on June 18, I was born. He may have lost that day, but he won the greatest gift of all. I realized while writing this speech that, no matter what life throws our way, we somehow come out together and stronger. You know, train hard, fight easy" she added.

Tiger Woods and Charlie finish T5 at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods made their fourth straight appearance at the PNC Championship, finishing T5 this year after aggregateing at 19-under in two rounds.

On Sunday, Dec. 17, the duo carded an 11-under 61 with the help of nine birdies and an eagle. They bagged $47,000 for their joint fifth-place finish at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club this year.

A couple of years ago, Team Woods finished runner-up after hitting consecutive 11 birdies on Sunday, falling just one stroke short of John Daly and John Daly II.

Bernhard Langer and his son Jason posted a 13-under 59 on Sunday to aggregate a 25-under after 36 holes. They beat team Duval by two strokes and received $200,000. This is Langer's fifth win at the PNC Championship and third with Jason.