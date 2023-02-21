How does the OWGR look after Jon Rahm climbed back to the No. 1 spot?

Jon Rahm dethroned Scottie Scheffler to top the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR). The 28-year-old Spaniard won the Genesis Invitational on Sunday and with that, he earned points in the rankings that helped him claim the title of World No. 1.

Rahm was at number three at the start of the tournament, while Scheffler was in the lead. After a successful conclusion to the tournament, Rahm took the lead, with Scheffler slipping down to second position while Rory McIlroy settled for third.

Scheffler and McIlroy have held the top two positions over the past year. McIlroy was leading the field until April 2022 when Scheffler won the Masters and surpassed him.

Towards the end of the year, the Northern Irish golfer registered a victory at the CJ Cup and regained the No. 1 spot while the American golfer slipped down to second.

McIlroy extended his lead after having a phenomenal start to the new year with a victory at the 2023 Dessert Classic in January. However, the tables were turned at the 2023 Phoenix Open when Scottie Scheffler defended his title and recaptured the World No. 1 spot.

Nonetheless, Scheffler didn't know that he would lose the top spot again in just seven days. Jon Rahm came from behind to snatch the top position from the Masters winner and become No. 1.

The current Official World Golf Rankings

The Official World Golf Rankings look very different from last week. Jon Rahm leads the field, followed by Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, while the fourth position is held by Patrick Cantlay. Cameron Smith is the only LIV golfer in the top 10 while Tiger Woods is not included in the top 100.

Here are the current OWGR rankings:

1. Jon Rahm

2. Scottie Schauffler

3. Rory McIlroy

4. Patrick Cantlay

5. Cameron Smith

6. Xander Schauffele

7. Will Zalatoris

8. Max Homa

9. Justin Thomas

10. Collin Morikawa

11. Viktor Hovland

12. Tony Finau

13. Matt Fitzpatrick

14. Sam Burns

15. Tom Kim

16. Cameron Young

17. Jordan Spieth

18. Sungjae Im

19. Billy Horschel

20. Shane Lowry

21. Keegan Bradley

22. Hideki Matsuyama

23. Joaquin Niermann

24. Tommy Fleetwood

25. Tyrell Hatton

26. Brian Harman

27. Abraham Ancer

28. Seamus Power

29. Tom Hoge

30. Sahith Theegala

31. Sepp Straka

32. Ryan Fox

33. Russell Henley

34. Justin Rose

35. Thomas Pieters

36. Adam Scott

37. Corey Conners

38. Kyoung Hoon Lee

39. Aaron Wise

40. Alex Noren

41. Kevin Kisner

42. Si Woo Kim

43. Talor Gooch

44. Keith Mitchell

45. Kurt Kitayama

46. Jason Day

47. Min Woo Lee

48. Chris Kirk

49. Lucas Herbert

50. Guillermo Mito Pereira

51. Harnold Varner III

52. JT Poston

53. Adrian Meronk

54. Dustin Johnson

55. Mackenzie Hughes

56. Scott Stallings

57. Taylor Montgomery

58. Adam Svensson

59. Jason Kokark

60. Victor Perez

61. Patrick Reed

62. Danny McCarthy

63. Dean Burmester

64. Adam Hadwin

65. Matt Kuchar

66. Davis Thompson

67. Andrew Putnam

68. Maverick McNealy

69. JJ Spuan

70. Kevin Na

71. Nick Taylor

72. Rickie Fowler

73. Harris English

74. Daniel Berger

75. Kazunki Higa

76. Sadom Kaewkanja

77. Louis Oosthuizen

78. Christiaan Benzuidenhout

79. Adrian Otaegui

80. Davis Riley

81. Paul Casey

82. Thomas Detry

83. Thriston Lawrence

84. Cameron Tringale

85. Brooks Koepka

86. Adri Arnaus

87. Brendon Todd

88. Pablo Larrazabal

89. Callum Shinkwin

90. Jordan Smith

91. Robert Macintyre

92. Thorbjorn Olesen

93. Joel Dahmen

94. Luke List

95. Marc Leishman

96. Gary Woodland

97. Cameron Davis

98. Sebastian Munoz

99. Anirban Lahiri

100. Richard Bland

