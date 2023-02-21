How does the OWGR look after Jon Rahm climbed back to the No. 1 spot?

Jon Rahm dethroned Scottie Scheffler to top the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR). The 28-year-old Spaniard won the Genesis Invitational on Sunday and with that, he earned points in the rankings that helped him claim the title of World No. 1.
Rahm was at number three at the start of the tournament, while Scheffler was in the lead. After a successful conclusion to the tournament, Rahm took the lead, with Scheffler slipping down to second position while Rory McIlroy settled for third.
Scheffler and McIlroy have held the top two positions over the past year. McIlroy was leading the field until April 2022 when Scheffler won the Masters and surpassed him.
Towards the end of the year, the Northern Irish golfer registered a victory at the CJ Cup and regained the No. 1 spot while the American golfer slipped down to second.
McIlroy extended his lead after having a phenomenal start to the new year with a victory at the 2023 Dessert Classic in January. However, the tables were turned at the 2023 Phoenix Open when Scottie Scheffler defended his title and recaptured the World No. 1 spot.
Nonetheless, Scheffler didn't know that he would lose the top spot again in just seven days. Jon Rahm came from behind to snatch the top position from the Masters winner and become No. 1.
The current Official World Golf Rankings
The Official World Golf Rankings look very different from last week. Jon Rahm leads the field, followed by Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, while the fourth position is held by Patrick Cantlay. Cameron Smith is the only LIV golfer in the top 10 while Tiger Woods is not included in the top 100.
Here are the current OWGR rankings:
- 1. Jon Rahm
- 2. Scottie Schauffler
- 3. Rory McIlroy
- 4. Patrick Cantlay
- 5. Cameron Smith
- 6. Xander Schauffele
- 7. Will Zalatoris
- 8. Max Homa
- 9. Justin Thomas
- 10. Collin Morikawa
- 11. Viktor Hovland
- 12. Tony Finau
- 13. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 14. Sam Burns
- 15. Tom Kim
- 16. Cameron Young
- 17. Jordan Spieth
- 18. Sungjae Im
- 19. Billy Horschel
- 20. Shane Lowry
- 21. Keegan Bradley
- 22. Hideki Matsuyama
- 23. Joaquin Niermann
- 24. Tommy Fleetwood
- 25. Tyrell Hatton
- 26. Brian Harman
- 27. Abraham Ancer
- 28. Seamus Power
- 29. Tom Hoge
- 30. Sahith Theegala
- 31. Sepp Straka
- 32. Ryan Fox
- 33. Russell Henley
- 34. Justin Rose
- 35. Thomas Pieters
- 36. Adam Scott
- 37. Corey Conners
- 38. Kyoung Hoon Lee
- 39. Aaron Wise
- 40. Alex Noren
- 41. Kevin Kisner
- 42. Si Woo Kim
- 43. Talor Gooch
- 44. Keith Mitchell
- 45. Kurt Kitayama
- 46. Jason Day
- 47. Min Woo Lee
- 48. Chris Kirk
- 49. Lucas Herbert
- 50. Guillermo Mito Pereira
- 51. Harnold Varner III
- 52. JT Poston
- 53. Adrian Meronk
- 54. Dustin Johnson
- 55. Mackenzie Hughes
- 56. Scott Stallings
- 57. Taylor Montgomery
- 58. Adam Svensson
- 59. Jason Kokark
- 60. Victor Perez
- 61. Patrick Reed
- 62. Danny McCarthy
- 63. Dean Burmester
- 64. Adam Hadwin
- 65. Matt Kuchar
- 66. Davis Thompson
- 67. Andrew Putnam
- 68. Maverick McNealy
- 69. JJ Spuan
- 70. Kevin Na
- 71. Nick Taylor
- 72. Rickie Fowler
- 73. Harris English
- 74. Daniel Berger
- 75. Kazunki Higa
- 76. Sadom Kaewkanja
- 77. Louis Oosthuizen
- 78. Christiaan Benzuidenhout
- 79. Adrian Otaegui
- 80. Davis Riley
- 81. Paul Casey
- 82. Thomas Detry
- 83. Thriston Lawrence
- 84. Cameron Tringale
- 85. Brooks Koepka
- 86. Adri Arnaus
- 87. Brendon Todd
- 88. Pablo Larrazabal
- 89. Callum Shinkwin
- 90. Jordan Smith
- 91. Robert Macintyre
- 92. Thorbjorn Olesen
- 93. Joel Dahmen
- 94. Luke List
- 95. Marc Leishman
- 96. Gary Woodland
- 97. Cameron Davis
- 98. Sebastian Munoz
- 99. Anirban Lahiri
- 100. Richard Bland