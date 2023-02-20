"Dude is on a different level" - Jon Rahm's consistency on PGA Tour leaves fans in awe

Spanish golfer and newly crowned World No. 1 Jon Rahm has undoubtedly been one of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour this season. He claimed two titles in January alone and continues to put in phenomenal performances week after week.

He recently won the Genesis Invitational, his 10th PGA Tour title, beating American golfer Max Homa by two strokes. The victory also propelled him to the World No. 1 spot in the Offical World Golf Rankings, dethroning Scottie Scheffler.

Interestingly, Scottie Scheffler had only recently taken over the position from Rory McIlroy, who bagged it in October last year after a brilliant CJ Cup win. This shuffling of golfers is reminiscent of a similar juggle last year when these exact players battled for the World No. 1 spot.

Jon Rahm's brilliant showing throughout the events he has taken part in is beyond commendable. He has received praise from all corners of the golfing world. Considering his scores in every tournament so far this season, no form of appreciation will be enough for the golfer.

Max Homa even compared him to 'Thanos', the Avengers villain, to praise the golfer's mind-blowing performance. He said that Rahm was "inevitable," just like the fictional character.

Golf world goes crazy after seeing newly crowned World No. 1 Jon Rahm's consistent scores this season

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR @JonRahmPGA's scores this season:



@JonRahmPGA's scores this season:

69
62
70
69
64
71
67
63
64
64
65
68
73
67
66
74
68
66
68
68
65
68
65
69

The PGA Tour recently posted Jon Rahm's scores from the 2023 season and fans on social media were astonished by his consistency.

"Dude is on a different level," one Twitter user wrote.

Others appreciated the golfer in their own humorous ways.

Kyle @kylelabat @PGATOUR @JonRahmpga Looks like a collection of my Algebra and Biology scores from my senior year!

Some users made some insightful comments with respect to his competitors Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

JohnWebley @JohnWebley5 @PGATOUR @JonRahmpga Most consistent player in tour atm. Feel like scheffler and Rory always have that moment when they throwaway a hole or two where as rahm is just a machine

Fans are hopeful that Rahm will continue his purple patch for the entire season and firmly cement his place at the top of the rankings.

