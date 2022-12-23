"This thing is money!" - When Rory McIlroy used hybrid clubs for a photoshoot

Rory McIlroy is very particular about his golf equipment, and undoubtedly, he takes his time to choose the best one for himself. At TaylorMade Golf's annual photoshoot in February 2020, the Irish golfer discovered the SIM Max Rescue in his bag and was pleasantly surprised by it.

After hitting a few shots, Rory went back to explore his bag, where he uncovered a new SIM Max.

He hit a long shot and said:

"This thing is money, so nice guys."

Rory went on to say:

"I never thought I'd want to use a hybrid."

Someone jokingly asked him:

"Why did they give you one?"

In response, Rory McIlroy burst out in laughter and said:

"Cause they think I need one."

McIlroy then discussed the golf gear with the Taylormade officials and said:

"This is unbelievable. Such a good club."

Rory McIlroy recently teamed up with 15-time major Champion Tiger Woods to take on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth but missed the chance to clinch his first trophy at the television exhibition series, The Match. The tournament concluded on December 10 under the lights of the historical Pelican Golf Club.

"Love these vids" - Fans react to Rory McIlroy TaylorMade Photoshoot

A short video of the TaylorMade photoshoot was shared on the official YouTube channel of the brand. The video, uploaded in 2020, featured some top-ranked golfers, including Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods.

The four-minute video grabbed the attention of sports enthusiasts who enjoyed the golfers' practice sessions. A fan was impressed with Rory's and Jason's performances and commented:

"Strong performances put in by both Jason and Rory. Forget the majors, these guys want Oscars."

Another wrote:

"This looks so genuine. It's almost like they haven't been paid to say this stuff.... let's see if it's in his bad long-term. 'This is money....in my pocket.' "

The fun video received love from fans, and someone commented on YouTube.

"Well done- that is so good. It's hilarious and extremely endearing at the same time. I love it. Well done, TaylorMade."

The thread continued, and another fan added:

"Love these vids nice seeing them testing new stuff."

Rory McIlroy is a phenomenal golfer. He successfully defended the CJ Cup in October and, with that, reached number one in the world rankings. He also defended his title at the RBC Canadian Open in June and settled first place at the DP World Tour Rankings in November. He has won three of the four major golf tournaments and is now waiting for the Masters.

What’s in Rory McIlroy's bag?

Driver

TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees)

Shaft

Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X

3-wood

TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium (15 degrees)

Shaft

Mitsubishi Kai'li White 80 TX

5-wood

TaylorMade Stealth Plus (19 degrees @17.55)

Shaft

Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X

Irons

TaylorMade Rors Proto (3-9)

Shaft

Project X 7.0

Wedges

TaylorMade MG3 Raw (46, 54, 60)

Shafts

Project X 6.5

Putter

TaylorMade Spider Hydro Blast

Grip

SuperStroke Pistol GT

Ball

TaylorMade TP5x (#22)

Grips

Golf Pride MCC

