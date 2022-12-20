Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and others sing ‘We Wish You A Merry Christmas' in TaylorMade video

The festival is just around the corner, and TaylorMade usually has surprising messages for its users. The company shared a video on its official Twitter handle featuring Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Charley Hull, and Tommy Fleetwood.

The clip saw all five singing "We wish you a Merry Christmas" while Tiger acted like a composer.

The sweet, fun video has since gone viral on social media. With their attire and singing styles, all the golfers established an old-school vibe.

Fans were most impressed by Tommy Fleetwood's attire. He exuded an authentic old-school vibe. They even reacted to his dress in the comments section of the video, whose caption says:

"The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear. Merry Christmas from Team TaylorMade."

In the thread, one wrote:

"I'd believe that Tommy Fleetwood just wears that when he isn't on the golf course."

Fleetwood's appearance drew a lot more attention. Someone else said:

"Fleetwood is basically straight-up Central Casting for a Chuck Dickens scenario."

"This made my day"- Fans react to the TaylorMade Video

The video brought smiles to sports enthusiasts. Fans also wished the golfers happiness at the festivity. A Twitter account, @Terry A Leus, commented:

"This made my day!! Thank you."

He went on to say:

"Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Love, light, and so much inner peace to you all."

Another jotted:

"Love it, Tommy Fleetwood. You look straight out of Dickens's novel, brilliant."

The club(s) the. world. dream says:

"This is fantastic. Tiger at the start."

Tiger Woods acted like a professional composer at the beginning of the video.

One person responded to Rory McIlroy's lost expression by saying:

"Of course, Rory is lost. Just like on the course. He’s so washed up."

However, TaylorMade's video received mixed reactions from sports fans. Some remained unimpressed with the creation and commented:

"Maybe time to change that creative agency and whoever approved this....well ...not at all force comedy ad."

Joining the thread, Dan Finkelstein said:

"I didn't quite get it. Could have done so much with this great idea."

Fans, however, missed the LIV Golf golfers. LIV Golf, for those who are unfamiliar, is a newly formed golf series that has become the subject of controversy due to its legal battle with the PGA Tour.

Some users were relieved that the LIV golfers were not included in the video, while others wished they were.

One user wrote:

"so glad the LIV losers got cut out of this."

Agreeing with that, another said:

"Better than any LIV Content."

"Great ad, and the best part is not seeing any Saudi league traitors," said another.

It is worth noting that the PGA Tour has suspended golfers who have joined forces with the Saudi-backed series. In response, LIV Golf sued them, but the PGA Tour filed a countersuit.

The newly formed series also filed a case against the DP World Tour earlier this year, with a hearing scheduled for January 2023.

