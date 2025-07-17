How did Phil Mickelson perform in R1 of the Open Championship 2025?

Phil Mickelson opened his 2025 Open Championship campaign with a steady performance in the first round, carding a one-under-par 70 at Royal Portrush. Starting on the front nine, Mickelson made two birdies and seven pars to post a two-under 34 at the turn. He birdied the par-5 second and the par-5 seventh, while maintaining par on the remaining holes of the outward nine.

The back nine presented more of a challenge. Mickelson dropped shots on the 11th and 14th holes, both par-4s, resulting in two bogeys. However, he recovered with birdies at the 16th and 17th, both par-3s, which brought him back under par for the round. The rest of his inward nine consisted of pars, including the closing hole, securing a score of even-par 36 for the back nine.

Mickelson’s round included four birdies, two bogeys and 12 pars. He finished the day one shot under par, placing him in a solid position heading into the second round. The 55-YO entered the championship as one of the most experienced players in the field, making his 31st Open Championship appearance. Here’s Phil Mickelson’s Round 1 scorecard for the 2025 Open Championship:

Front Nine (OUT):

Hole 1: 4 (Par)

Hole 2: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 3: 3 (Par)

Hole 4: 4 (Par)

Hole 5: 4 (Par)

Hole 6: 3 (Par)

Hole 7: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 8: 4 (Par)

Hole 9: 4 (Par)

Total OUT: 34 (-2)

Back Nine (IN):

Hole 10: 4 (Par)

Hole 11: 5 (Bogey)

Hole 12: 5 (Par)

Hole 13: 3 (Par)

Hole 14: 5 (Bogey)

Hole 15: 4 (Par)

Hole 16: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 17: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 18: 4 (Par)

Total IN: 36 (Even)

Total Score: 70 (-1)

Phil Mickelson enjoyed himself playing R1 at the Open Championship

After missing the cut in each of the season’s first three Major tournaments, Phil Mickelson delivered a composed performance to start his week in Northern Ireland. Playing in the morning wave, he completed his round before rain showers moved in during the early afternoon, allowing him to navigate the course under more favorable conditions.

The 55-year-old, who leads LIV Golf’s High Flyers team, returned to the clubhouse with a score under par, marking a positive start to his campaign at the year’s final Major.

Phil Mickelson said (via Golfweek):

“I really enjoy playing these conditions and playing this tournament. It's just a lot of fun. I really hit a lot of good shots today, and it wasn't too stressful.”

At 55 years old, Mickelson is a six-time Major champion, with his victory at Muirfield in 2013 standing out as a career highlight. He has often referred to winning the Claret Jug as the most significant achievement of his professional journey.

