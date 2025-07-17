When did Phil Mickelson last win a major championship? The Open early leader’s past wins explored

Phil Mickelson opened The Open Championship 2025 on a high at Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim, Northern Ireland. Notably, the LIV Golfer’s early lead in the contest comes four years after his last major win. The now 55-year-old won the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in 2021 to become the oldest man to win a major title at 50.

Mickelson beat fellow American Brooks Koepka by two strokes at the contest. The former PGA Tour star’s historic win was celebrated by thousands of fans who swarmed onto the final fairway after the winning shot. Notably, this was the fans’ return after missing crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans jumped up in the air as the golfer clinched a sixth major title, eight years after his last.

Interestingly, Mickelson broke the record as the oldest major winner. Julius Boros, who won this title in 1968 at the age of 48, was the previous record holder. The HyFlyers GC captain also became one of only 17 players in history to win at least three of the four men's Majors.

For the unversed, the six-time major champ currently has three Masters titles, two PGA Championship trophies, and one The Open Championship Claret Jug.

Listed below is the complete list of Phil Mickelson’s major championship wins:

2004 - Masters, Augusta National

2005 - PGA Championship, Baltusrol (NJ)

2006 - Masters, Augusta National

2010 - Masters, Augusta National

2013 - Open Championship, Muirfield

2021 - PGA Championship, Kiawah Island (SC)

Can Phil Mickelson win The Open Championship 2025?

Phil Mickelson entered The Open Championship at Royal Portrush as a longshot favorite. According to ESPN BET, the LIV Golfer came into the final major championship of the year with 500-1 odds to win. He sat in the latter half of the odds table with the likes of Stephan Jaeger, Sahith Theegala, Brian Campbell, and Antoine Rozner, among others.

Notably, the 45-time PGA Tour winner carried 50-1 odds to finish in the top five and +250 odds to finish inside the top 40. However, the ace golfer’s strong start is expected to move his odds up by the end of Day 1 play.

It is pertinent to note that the 55-year-old traveled to Northern Ireland on the back of a T23 finish at LIV Andalucia. The mid-table finish in Spain came after a missed cut at the U.S. Open, the third missed cut in three major starts this year.

Notably, Mickelson’s best finish of the year came at LIV Golf Hong Kong, where he finished solo third. A top-five finish at the ongoing Open Championship at Portrush will automatically become his standout performance of 2025 so far.

Listed below is the complete breakdown of Phil Mickelson’s 2025 season so far:

LIV Golf Adelaide – T23

LIV Golf Hong Kong – 3

LIV Golf Singapore – T19

LIV Golf Miami – 6

LIV Golf Mexico City – T22

LIV Golf Korea – 50

Masters Tournament – Missed Cut

LIV Golf Virginia – T4

PGA Championship – Missed Cut

LIV Golf Dallas – 49

U.S. Open – Missed Cut

LIV Golf Andalucia – T23

More details on The Open Championship and Phil Mickelson will be updated as the major progresses.

