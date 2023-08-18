How Phil Mickelson’s silence allegedly sent Billy Walters to prison and cost him his daughter to suicide

Billy Walter's new book Gambler: Secrets from a Life at Risk about Phil Mickelson and his life of gambling reveals more shocking news as it is being analyzed in detail. According to a new revelation, Billy Walters believes that Mickelson could have prevented his jail time and eventually the suicide of his daughter.

Phil Mickelson's former partner Walters is known to be one of the greatest gamblers of all time. The 77-year-old still grudges against the golfer for the hard life he has had to endure, including his time in prison. According to NY Post, the excerpt said:

“Phil Mickelson, one of the most famous people in the world and a man I once considered a friend, refused to tell a simple truth that he shared with the FBI and could have kept me out of prison."

Walters wrote that he had never given Mickelson any insider information, and all that the 53-year-old golfer had to do was to say it out loud. However, he remained silent, which led to several consequences for Walters that were not favorable.

“The outcome cost me my freedom, tens of millions of dollars and a heartbreak I still struggle with daily. While I was in prison, my daughter committed suicide – I still believe I could have saved her if I’d been on the outside," Walters wrote.

New information about Phil Mickelson's gambling life revealed in Billy Walters' new book

Billy Walters' new book Gambler: Secrets from a Life at Risk is nothing short of a dropped bomb about Phil Mickelson's life. Mickelson had bet more than $1 billion over three decades and lost about $100 million during this time.

Walters believes that Mickelson could have kept the former out of jail by saying he was not involved in insider trading. However, Mickelson chose not to say anything to prosecutors.

“A number of people in the media, on Twitter, and in the golf world have suggested that Phil ratted me out on insider trading charges. That is not what happened. What happened was much worse."

Billy Walters was sentenced to five years in prison for "conspiring to commit insider trading", later commuted.