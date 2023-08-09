“I think we became friends” – When Billy Walters opened up on his six-year long ‘gambling relationship’ with Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson’s gambling exploits have been put into the spotlight again as famed sports bettor Billy Walters is set to release his new book containing details on his relationship with the LIV Golfer. According to author Alan Shipnuck, Walters’ autobiography, titled Gambler: Secrets from a Life at Risk, has shocking details on Mickelson’s gambling habits.

It is pertinent to note that this isn’t the first time Walters has been directly linked with Mickelson. In fact, the controversial bettor once revealed that he had a ‘gambling relationship’ with Phil Mickelson lasting for over six years. While speaking in a 45-minute sit-down interview on ViSN in February, Walter said that he has become friends with the six-time major winner and his relationship "will be in detail in the book."

Walters touched upon a number of topics including his 2017 conviction for insider trading in the interview with ViSN. He opened up on his relationship with Phil Mickelson, starting with their first meeting at the 2006 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He said:

"I certainly knew who he was and I suspect he knew who I was because we talked about sports from the time we teed off to the time we came in."

Commenting on the rumors of Mickelson owing him large sums of money, Billy Walters added:

"As far as Phil owing me any money, we had a gambling relationship that lasted six years. From my perspective, I think it was more than that. I think we became friends."

Alan Shipnuck @AlanShipnuck I have read Billy Walters’s autobiography GAMBLER. Can’t say anything specific (yet!) since I had to sign an NDA but he’s quite a character and it’s a wild read. Walters devotes 2 chapters to his ex-friend Mickelson. He has all the receipts on Phil’s sports betting and HOLY SHIT!

Furthermore, he went on to comment on his insider trading conviction. Speaking about the case that included Mickelson, the famed bettor said that there were “some things” that the “public is not aware of.”

He added:

"Officially, I’m a convicted felon, I’m guilty of insider trading. But there are a number of things in that trial that didn’t come down the way they should have, that haven’t been disclosed to the public. And I’m going to merely put in some things [in the book] that the public is not aware of, both my relationship with Phil and with what took place in that trial. And I’ll let the public decide whether I was guilty or innocent."

Billy Walters promises details of his 'gambling relationship' with Phil Mickelson in his book

Interestingly, Walters claims that he wouldn't have gone to jail if Phil Mickelson had testified in the trial. Replying to a true-false question during the interview, the bettor said that he had a fallout with Mickelson after his trial.

He said:

"I had a trial in New York City and as a result, the way things work out, Phil and I no longer have the relationship we had today. But all of that will be in detail in the book, our relationship, the six-year gambling relationship we had. And the book gives me a chance to set the record straight on what happened in the Southern District of New York."

It is pertinent to note that Walters' autobiography, Gambler: Secrets from a Life at Risk, written in collaboration with Armen Keteyian, a co-author of Tiger Woods' 2018 unauthorized biography, is set to release on August 15th.

If the famed bettor delivers on his promises the book will have "explosive details" on his relationship with Phil Mickelson and their gambling exploits.