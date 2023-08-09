"I say $400M in losses based on the $40M number" - Fans react as Alan Shipnuck teases upcoming book exposing Phil Mickelson's gambling exploits

As per Phil Mickelson's biographer, Alan Shipnuck, Billy Walters' soon-to-be-released autobiography contains some astonishing revelations about the golfer's gambling habits.

Shipnuck has closely followed Mickelson's career and is the author of his biography, titled "Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf's Most Colorful Superstar." Walters, a renowned bettor, once shared a strong friendship with the accomplished golfer before their relationship soured.

Walters' autobiography, "Gambler: Secrets from a Life at Risk," is scheduled for release on August 22. It is said to feature two dedicated chapters dedicated to Mickelson.

Shipnuck shared a brief review of Walters' book through a Twitter post, adding that he couldn't discuss it in detail due to a signed NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement).

He wrote:

"I have read Billy Walters’s autobiography GAMBLER. Can’t say anything specific (yet!) since I had to sign an NDA but he’s quite a character and it’s a wild read. Walters devotes 2 chapters to his ex-friend Mickelson. He has all the receipts on Phil’s sports betting and HOLY SHIT!"

Shipnuck's revelation created a buzz among golf fans on social media, with many expressing their eagerness for Walters' autobiography to be released.

Is Phil Mickelson addicted to gambling?

It's no secret that the 53-year-old golfer was a gambling addict in the past. The six-time major champion himself has admitted to his gambling addiction in the past. As per the golfer, he used to hide his credit card from his wife because he was spending too much on gambling.

Mickelson was quoted as saying via Sports Illustrated:

"My gambling got to a point of being reckless and embarrassing. I had to address it. And I’ve been addressing it for a number of years. And for hundreds of hours of therapy. I feel good where I’m at there. My family and I are and have been financially secure for some time"

Alan Shipnuck claimed in Mickelson's biography that the veteran lost $40 million in gambling between 2010 and 2014.