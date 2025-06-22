“How are these players so soft?”: Fans react as Viktor Hovland WDs from the Travelers Championship 2025

Viktor Hovland's unexpected withdrawal from the final round of the 2025 Travelers Championship has left fans frustrated. It happened after Hovland faced a neck injury after playing just two holes at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell on Sunday, June 22.

The PGA Tour communication confirmed the golfer's withdrawal news on their official X account, captioning it as:

"Viktor Hovland withdrew during the final round of the Travelers Championship with a neck injury."

The above X post received hilarious comments from the fans who started trolling Viktor Hovaland and questioning the fitness of the players participating in the last Signature event on the 2025 PGA Tour. One fan wrote:

"How are these players so soft? It’s pathetic to see."

Another fan showed frustration by writing:

"Are you f**in shitting me?!"

Another fan showed concern for Hovland and disbelief about the arrangements at Cromwell, Connecticut, writing:

"Wtf is happening in Cromwell, Connecticut? Stiff beds? No pillows?"

"Wtf is going on," one fan commented.

One user showed concern towards Viktor Hovland's health, writing:

"Hopefully it’s nothing serious."

Viktor Hovland withdrew from the final round of the Travelers Championship on Sunday, June 22, after just two holes due to a neck injury. He teed off at 12:12 p.m. ET alongside Scottie Scheffler and Taylor Pendrith but was seen wincing after a tee shot. He made par on the first hole and bogeyed the second before exiting the course.

According to Golf Channel's George Savaricas, Hovland experienced a crack and discomfort in his neck before his round. Underdog Golf also reported that the injury had flared up just before his tee time in Round 4.

Hovland witnessed a surge in his form on Saturday with a bogey-free 7-under 63, moving to T14 on the leaderboard. Despite the strong round, he was still 11 shots behind the leader, Tommy Fleetwood, at the time of withdrawal. Hovland is the fourth player to pull out of the tournament, following Jordan Spieth, Si Woo Kim, and Eric Cole.

Viktor Hovland shot an excellent 63 after a rough Round 2 at the 2025 Travelers Championship

Viktor Hovland opened the first round with a solid 4-under 66 on Thursday, thanks to a stretch of three consecutive birdies on holes 5, 6, and 7. He carded five birdies and just one bogey in Round 1, putting himself in a strong early position.

However, Friday brought an unexpected dip in form. Hovland struggled in Round 2, starting the day with four straight bogeys from the 2nd through the 5th. He could not balance the momentum as he shot bogeys on the 8th and 10th..Although he managed a birdie on the par-3 11th, he finished the round with a disappointing 5-over par.

The 27-year-old turned heads with a strong performance in Round 3 on Saturday. He went bogey-free and wrapped the front nine with six birdies. He ended the day with a 7-under 63, climbing back into contention.

With one win at the Valspar Championship and three missed cuts in 12 starts, Hovland’s 2025 season has been a mixed bag, and the neck injury adds fresh concern heading into the second half of the year.

