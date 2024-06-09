"How pure was his shot on 16?" - Adam Hadwin showers praises on Scottie Scheffler after round 3 of the 2024 Memorial Tournament

Following the third round of the Memorial Tournament, Adam Hadwin had high praise for Scottie Scheffler's performance. He was caught praising the world's No. 1 golfer's game during the post-round practice on Saturday, June 8.
Hadwin was grouped with Scheffler for the third round of the Memorial Tournament on Saturday. While he carded an even-par 72 and remained at T2 at 6-under, Scheffler further solidified his lead with a 1-under 71 that included six birdies, two bogeys, and a triple bogey.
The PGA Tour shared a video where Adam Hadwin is chatting with his caddie, Joe Cruz. Reflecting on Saturday's round, he speaks about Scheffler's performance.
"How pure was his shot on 16?" he tells his caddie.
Cruz agrees with him and provides further insight into Scheffler's game.
"This is where he's impressive," he says. "To do what he did on 5 and then come back and get on the horse."
The duo also discusses Scheffler's birdies on the 9th, 10th, and 12th holes. Here's the video:
When will Adam Hadwin and Scottie Scheffler tee off at the Memorial Tournament on Sunday?
Adam Hadwin is paired with Sepp Straka for the final round of the Memorial Tournament. They will be the penultimate duo to tee off on Sunday, June 9, and will tee off at 1:25 pm ET.
Scottie Scheffler is grouped with Collin Morikawa as the final pair to begin their round on Sunday. The duo will tee off at 1:35 pm ET on Sunday.
Here are the tee time details for the Memorial Tournament, Round 4 (all times ET):
- 9:10 am: Emiliano Grillo, Jackson Koivun
- 9:20 am: Tom Kim, Cameron Young
- 9:30 am: Taylor Pendrith, Tom Hoge
- 9:40 am: Justin Thomas, Cam Davis
- 9:50 am: Adam Svensson, Lee Hodges
- 10 am: Nick Taylor, Corey Conners
- 10:10 am: Davis Thompson, Matt Kuchar
- 10:25 am: Alex Noren, Andrew Putnam
- 10:35 am: Eric Cole, Billy Horschel
- 10:45 am: Denny McCarthy, Peter Malnati
- 10:55 am: Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry
- 11:05 am: Keegan Bradley, Russell Henley
- 11:15 am: Matt Fitzpatrick, Hideki Matsuyama
- 11:30 am: Ben An, Will Zalatoris
- 11:40 am: Brian Harman, Sam Burns
- 11:50 am: Akshay Bhatia, Jason Day
- 12:00 pm: J.T. Poston, Seamus Power
- 12:10 pm: Viktor Hovland, Max Homa
- 12:20 pm: Si Woo Kim, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12:30 pm: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry
- 12:45 pm: Sungjae Im, Tony Finau
- 12:55 pm: Nick Dunlap, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 1:05 pm: Victor Perez, Sahith Theegala
- 1:15 pm: Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg
- 1:25 pm: Sepp Straka, Adam Hadwin
- 1:35 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa
