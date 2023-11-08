How rich is David Blitzer? Exploring the net worth of Tiger Woods’ latest business partner

With David Blitzer and Tiger Woods serving as co-investors, the TGL Golf Series final team was ultimately unveiled. Woods will be a member of Jupiter Links Golf Club, the TGL's new team name.

David Blitzer is an American businessman and he is known for investing in different sports. According to Forbes.com, his net worth is around $2.2 billion. He runs the tactical opportunities group at Blackstone and owns shares in several sports franchises, which is his main source of income.

Blitzer owns stakes in sports franchises including the Premier League's Crystal Palace, the NHL's New Jersey Devils and the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers. He has also invested in MLB's Cleveland Guardians and recently invested in golf.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy partnered to start a new virtual golf series named TGL. The series will feature six teams and all the teams will have different investors.

McIlroy joined Boston Common Golf while Woods will play for Jupiter Links GC. Speaking about his team, Woods said:

"Having the opportunity to not only compete, but also own a TGL team to represent Jupiter is an exciting next chapter for me. I expect Jupiter Links GC to showcase the golf culture of my hometown as we compete against the best players in the world."

Here is a list of all the investors of TGL:

Atlanta Drive GC

Investor: Atlanta Arthur Blank

Boston Common Golf

Investor: Fenway Sports Group

Jupiter Links Golf Club

Investor: Tiger Woods; David Blitzer

Los Angeles Golf Club Los Angeles

Investor: Alexis Ohanian (lead investor); Venus Williams; Serena Williams

TGL New York New York City

Investor: Steve Cohen

TGL San Francisco San Francisco

Investor: Marc Lasry; Stephen Curry

With investment in golf, David Blitzer became the first person to invest in five major US sports leagues including National Football League (NFL), the Major League Baseball (MLB), the National Hockey League (NHL), the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Major League Soccer (MLS).

All about David Blitzer

Blitzer is a well-known American investor and owner of a sports organization. He was born in Scotch Plains, New Jersey. He completed his degree at the University of Pennsylvania, and shortly after, he accepted a position as Senior Managing Director and Head of Tactical Opportunities at Blackstone Group.

Blitzer is an avid sports fan and in one of his interviews with the New York Business Journal, he said :

"You sit there as a fan your entire life — I'm a huge sports fan — and you see X, Y, Z owner and think, 'Wouldn't it be really cool to own a sports team,'"

David made his first investment in 2011 when he paid $280 million for Philadelphia 76ers stock. Along with his business partner Joshua Harris, he bought the New Jersey Devils in 2013 for approximately $320 million.

In 2015, David also bought 18% of the English football team Crystal Palace. In 2020, he paid $140 million for a 5% ownership in the Pittsburgh Steelers, an NHL team. Blitzer made an NBA investment earlier this year.