How did Rickie Fowler perform in the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, Round 2?

On Friday, May 23, Rickie Fowler played one of his best rounds of the season to make a big jump at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025. The star golfer fired a low 6-under 64 to surge 50 spots and tie for fifth after 36 holes.
Fowler entered the second day at Colonial at even par and seven strokes off the lead. However, he was in a different mood on Friday as he began with three straight birdies on Holes 2–4. He finished the front nine with six birdies and shot 29, his joint-lowest score on the front nine.
The six-time PGA Tour champ made a birdie on the 12th, which proved to be his only birdie on the back nine. He made a lone bogey on the par-4 Hole 5 and finished at 6-under.
Following 36-hole action, Rickie Fowler is five strokes behind Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid. The duo holds a joint two-shot lead over rookie John Pak, who slipped to T3 after shooting 68 in the second round.
Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 after Round 2:
- T1. Ben Griffin (-11)
- T1. Matti Schmid (-11)
- 3. John Pak (-9)
- 4. Chris Gotterup (-8)
- T5. Ryo Hisatsune (-7)
- T5. Akshay Bhatia (-7)
- T7. Doug Ghim (-6)
- T7. Brice Garnett (-6)
- T7. Rickie Fowler (-6)
- T7. J.J. Spaun (-6)
- T7. Emiliano Grillo (-6)
- T7. Tommy Fleetwood (-6)
- T13. Bud Cauley (-5)
- T13. Harry Hall (-5)
- T13. J.T. Poston (-5)
- T13. Nick Hardy (-5)
- T13. Jackson Suber (-5)
- T18. Carson Young (-4)
- T18. Mark Hubbard (-4)
- T18. Andrew Putnam (-4)
- T18. Karl Villips (-4)
- T18. Kurt Kitayama (-4)
- T18. Pierceson Coody (-4)
- T18. Quade Cummins (-4)
- T18. Aldrich Potgieter (-4)
Rickie Fowler's hole-by-hole performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, Round 2 explored
- Par 4, Hole 10: 4 (E)
- Par 5, Hole 11: 4 (–1)
- Par 4, Hole 12: 3 (–2)
- Par 3, Hole 13: 2 (–3)
- Par 4, Hole 14: 4 (–3)
- Par 4, Hole 15: 3 (–4)
- Par 3, Hole 16: 2 (–5)
- Par 4, Hole 17: 4 (–5)
- Par 4, Hole 18: 3 (–6)
- IN Total: 29 (–6)
- Par 5, Hole 1: 5 (–6)
- Par 4, Hole 2: 4 (–7)
- Par 4, Hole 3: 3 (–7)
- Par 3, Hole 4: 3 (–6)
- Par 4, Hole 5: 5 (–6)
- Par 4, Hole 6: 4 (–6)
- Par 4, Hole 7: 4 (–6)
- Par 3, Hole 8: 3 (–6)
- Par 4, Hole 9: 4 (–6)
- OUT Total: 35 (E)
- Total: 64 (-6)