How did Rickie Fowler perform in the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, Round 2?

On Friday, May 23, Rickie Fowler played one of his best rounds of the season to make a big jump at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025. The star golfer fired a low 6-under 64 to surge 50 spots and tie for fifth after 36 holes.

Ad

Fowler entered the second day at Colonial at even par and seven strokes off the lead. However, he was in a different mood on Friday as he began with three straight birdies on Holes 2–4. He finished the front nine with six birdies and shot 29, his joint-lowest score on the front nine.

The six-time PGA Tour champ made a birdie on the 12th, which proved to be his only birdie on the back nine. He made a lone bogey on the par-4 Hole 5 and finished at 6-under.

Ad

Trending

Following 36-hole action, Rickie Fowler is five strokes behind Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid. The duo holds a joint two-shot lead over rookie John Pak, who slipped to T3 after shooting 68 in the second round.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 after Round 2:

T1. Ben Griffin (-11)

T1. Matti Schmid (-11)

3. John Pak (-9)

4. Chris Gotterup (-8)

T5. Ryo Hisatsune (-7)

T5. Akshay Bhatia (-7)

T7. Doug Ghim (-6)

T7. Brice Garnett (-6)

T7. Rickie Fowler (-6)

T7. J.J. Spaun (-6)

T7. Emiliano Grillo (-6)

T7. Tommy Fleetwood (-6)

T13. Bud Cauley (-5)

T13. Harry Hall (-5)

T13. J.T. Poston (-5)

T13. Nick Hardy (-5)

T13. Jackson Suber (-5)

T18. Carson Young (-4)

T18. Mark Hubbard (-4)

T18. Andrew Putnam (-4)

T18. Karl Villips (-4)

T18. Kurt Kitayama (-4)

T18. Pierceson Coody (-4)

T18. Quade Cummins (-4)

T18. Aldrich Potgieter (-4)

Ad

Rickie Fowler's hole-by-hole performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, Round 2 explored

Here's a look at the hole-by-hole performance of Rickie Fowler at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, Round 2:

Par 4, Hole 10: 4 (E)

Par 5, Hole 11: 4 (–1)

Par 4, Hole 12: 3 (–2)

Par 3, Hole 13: 2 (–3)

Par 4, Hole 14: 4 (–3)

Par 4, Hole 15: 3 (–4)

Par 3, Hole 16: 2 (–5)

Par 4, Hole 17: 4 (–5)

Par 4, Hole 18: 3 (–6)

IN Total: 29 (–6)

Par 5, Hole 1: 5 (–6)

Par 4, Hole 2: 4 (–7)

Par 4, Hole 3: 3 (–7)

Par 3, Hole 4: 3 (–6)

Par 4, Hole 5: 5 (–6)

Par 4, Hole 6: 4 (–6)

Par 4, Hole 7: 4 (–6)

Par 3, Hole 8: 3 (–6)

Par 4, Hole 9: 4 (–6)

OUT Total: 35 (E)

Total: 64 (-6)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More