How did Rickie Fowler perform in the Rocket Classic 2025, Round 2?

Rickie Fowler had another forgettable week on the PGA Tour as he missed the cut at the Rocket Classic 2025. The star golfer shot a pair of 71s in the first two rounds to miss the cut by a whopping four strokes.

On Friday, June 27, Fowler entered the Detroit Golf Club hoping to shoot a low round. He began with four straight pars before bogeying the fifth hole. He then picked up two birdies, only to make a bogey on the eighth hole. However, a birdie on the ninth helped him remain at par after the front-nine action.

On the back nine, Rickie Fowler bogeyed the 10th hole, and his only birdie came on the penultimate hole. As a result, the six-time PGA Tour champ missed his second cut of the season. Notably, he has slipped to 105th in the OWGR and is expected to drop further after a dismal week.

Speaking of the Rocket Classic 2025, Chris Kirk (65), Philip Knowles (64), and Andrew Putnam (66) made a big surge to take the 36-hole lead. The trio is aggregating at 14-under and holds a one-shot lead over Jackson Suber, who fired 65 to make a 10-spot jump.

Monday joint leader Aldrich Potgieter slipped to T5 after shooting 70 on Day 2. He was joined by Mark Hubbard and Michael Thorbjornsen at two strokes back.

However, the star of the day was Jake Knapp, who made a whopping 122-spot surge after firing 61. He picked up nine birdies and an eagle on Friday to break the course record at the Detroit Golf Club. He is tied for eighth at 11-under alongside fourteen other names.

Rickie Fowler's hole-by-hole scorecard at the Rocket Classic 2025, Round 2 explored

Here's a look at the Rickie Fowler's hole-by-hole score card for Rocket Classic 2025, Round 2:

Hole 1, par 4: 4 (E)

Hole 2, par 4: 4 (E)

Hole 3, par 4: 4 (E)

Hole 4, par 5: 5 (E)

Hole 5, par 3: 4 (+1)

Hole 6, par 4: 3 (E)

Hole 7, par 5: 4 (-1)

Hole 8, par 4: 5 (E)

Hole 9, par 3: 2 (-1)

OUT: 35

Hole 10, par 4: 5 (E)

Hole 11, par 3: 3 (E)

Hole 12, par 4: 4 (E)

Hole 13, par 4: 4 (E)

Hole 14, par 5: 5 (E)

Hole 15, par 3: 3 (E)

Hole 16, par 4: 4 (E)

Hole 17, par 5: 4 (-1)

Hole 18, par 4: 4 (-1)

IN: 36

Total: 71 (-1)

