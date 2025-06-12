  • home icon
  • How did Rory McIlroy perform in Round 1 of the 2025 US Open?

How did Rory McIlroy perform in Round 1 of the 2025 US Open?

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified Jun 12, 2025 18:31 GMT
2025 U.S. OPEN - Round One - Source: Getty
2025 U.S. OPEN - Round One - Source: Getty

Looks like Rory McIlroy is still searching for his lost form. At the 2025 PGA Championship, the golfer was found using a "non-conforming driver", and since then, he has been using a backup driver. McIlroy lost a lot of momentum after that incident, which derailed his form. He entered the Oakmont Country Club with a lot of high hopes, but his first round at the US Open was not the best.

Rory McIlroy attempted the back 9 holes first and got off to a promising start to the tournament. He made two birdies on holes 11 and 12, giving him a solid lead. However, after these nine holes, things became slightly out of his control.

Oakmont Country Club is considered one of the most difficult courses due to its dense rough. It makes the game much more challenging for golfers, with the front nine being particularly demanding. McIlroy's game faltered on these nine holes, as he initially faced four bogeys on holes one, four, six, and seven and then a double bogey on hole eight. This turned his whole tournament as he ended the first round with a final score of 4 over par.

The stakes are really high in this tournament, and Rory McIlroy still has time to turn things around. Fans still have high hopes for him, and perhaps round two will provide a clearer picture of whether or not he will be in leaderboard contention.

Rory McIlroy's total earnings from the 2024 and the ongoing 2025 season so far

PGA: U.S. Open - First Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round - Source: Imagn

Rory McIlroy has been in arguably his best form in recent months. He had three wins and several top finishes in the 2025 season. In total, he has earned $13,978,340 from his ten starts this season. This figure is significantly better when compared to McIlroy's performance in the 2024 season.

Last year, McIlroy won only one tournament in the 19 tournaments that he played. This win occurred at the Wells Fargo Championship. In terms of money, McIlroy earned $10,893,790, which is significantly less than his earnings thus far this season. Here's a detailed breakdown of his earnings during both seasons:

2024 season:

  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – $35,313
  • The Genesis Invitational – $164,857
  • Cognizant Classic – $87,750
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard – $224,750
  • THE PLAYERS Championship – $285,536
  • Valero Texas Open – $634,800
  • Masters Tournament – $175,500
  • RBC Heritage – $106,167
  • Zurich Classic of New Orleans – 1,286,050
  • Wells Fargo Championship – $3,600,000
  • PGA Championship – $359,943
  • RBC Canadian Open – $423,000
  • the Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday – $329,000
  • U.S. Open – $2,322,000
  • Genesis Scottish Open – $318,525
  • The Open – didn't make the cut
  • FedEx St. Jude Championship – $40,600
  • BMW Championship – $500,000
  • TOUR Championship – didn't make the cut
2025 season:

  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – $3,600,000
  • The Genesis Invitational – $270,714
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard – $349,000
  • THE PLAYERS Championship – $4,500,000
  • Texas Children's Houston Open – $337,844
  • Masters Tournament – $4,200,000
  • Zurich Classic of New Orleans – team event ($69,092)
  • Truist Championship – $602,500
  • PGA Championship – $49,190
  • RBC Canadian Open – didn't make the cut
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Edited by Rupesh
