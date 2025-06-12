How did Rory McIlroy perform in Round 1 of the 2025 US Open?

Looks like Rory McIlroy is still searching for his lost form. At the 2025 PGA Championship, the golfer was found using a "non-conforming driver", and since then, he has been using a backup driver. McIlroy lost a lot of momentum after that incident, which derailed his form. He entered the Oakmont Country Club with a lot of high hopes, but his first round at the US Open was not the best.

Rory McIlroy attempted the back 9 holes first and got off to a promising start to the tournament. He made two birdies on holes 11 and 12, giving him a solid lead. However, after these nine holes, things became slightly out of his control.

Oakmont Country Club is considered one of the most difficult courses due to its dense rough. It makes the game much more challenging for golfers, with the front nine being particularly demanding. McIlroy's game faltered on these nine holes, as he initially faced four bogeys on holes one, four, six, and seven and then a double bogey on hole eight. This turned his whole tournament as he ended the first round with a final score of 4 over par.

The stakes are really high in this tournament, and Rory McIlroy still has time to turn things around. Fans still have high hopes for him, and perhaps round two will provide a clearer picture of whether or not he will be in leaderboard contention.

Rory McIlroy's total earnings from the 2024 and the ongoing 2025 season so far

PGA: U.S. Open - First Round - Source: Imagn

Rory McIlroy has been in arguably his best form in recent months. He had three wins and several top finishes in the 2025 season. In total, he has earned $13,978,340 from his ten starts this season. This figure is significantly better when compared to McIlroy's performance in the 2024 season.

Last year, McIlroy won only one tournament in the 19 tournaments that he played. This win occurred at the Wells Fargo Championship. In terms of money, McIlroy earned $10,893,790, which is significantly less than his earnings thus far this season. Here's a detailed breakdown of his earnings during both seasons:

2024 season:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – $35,313

– $35,313 The Genesis Invitational – $164,857

– $164,857 Cognizant Classic – $87,750

– $87,750 Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard – $224,750

– $224,750 THE PLAYERS Championship – $285,536

– $285,536 Valero Texas Open – $634,800

– $634,800 Masters Tournament – $175,500

– $175,500 RBC Heritage – $106,167

– $106,167 Zurich Classic of New Orleans – 1,286,050

– 1,286,050 Wells Fargo Championship – $3,600,000

– $3,600,000 PGA Championship – $359,943

– $359,943 RBC Canadian Open – $423,000

– $423,000 the Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday – $329,000

– $329,000 U.S. Open – $2,322,000

– $2,322,000 Genesis Scottish Open – $318,525

– $318,525 The Open – didn't make the cut

– didn't make the cut FedEx St. Jude Championship – $40,600

– $40,600 BMW Championship – $500,000

– $500,000 TOUR Championship – didn't make the cut

2025 season:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – $3,600,000

– $3,600,000 The Genesis Invitational – $270,714

– $270,714 Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard – $349,000

– $349,000 THE PLAYERS Championship – $4,500,000

– $4,500,000 Texas Children's Houston Open – $337,844

– $337,844 Masters Tournament – $4,200,000

– $4,200,000 Zurich Classic of New Orleans – team event ($69,092)

– team event ($69,092) Truist Championship – $602,500

– $602,500 PGA Championship – $49,190

– $49,190 RBC Canadian Open – didn't make the cut

