How did Rory McIlroy perform in Round 1 of the RBC Canadian Open 2025?

Rory McIlroy had a mixed outing in the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 as he shot a one-over 71. Following the first day’s action, he was tied for 119th in the 155-player field.

On Thursday, June 5, McIlroy played his first round of golf since the PGA Championship. Starting from the 10th tee of TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), he began with a couple of pars before he bogeyed the par-4 12th hole. His first birdie of the day came on the par-5 18th hole, his ninth of the day.

Rory McIlroy began the back nine better and picked up back-to-back birdies on the first two holes. However, he missed 20- and 35-foot putts on the final two holes to make bogeys and finish just outside par.

Following the first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Rory McIlroy is 10 strokes back. Thorbjørn Olesen and Cristobal Del Solar fired a low 61 to take a one-shot lead at TPC Toronto. Cameron Champ sits in solo third, followed by Jake Knapp, who carded a 63.

Here’s a look at the leaderboard for the RBC Canadian Open 2025 after the first round:

T1 : Thorbjørn Olesen (DEN) -9

: Thorbjørn Olesen (DEN) -9 T1 : Cristobal Del Solar (CHI) -9

: Cristobal Del Solar (CHI) -9 3 : Cameron Champ (USA) -8

: Cameron Champ (USA) -8 4 : Jake Knapp (USA) -7

: Jake Knapp (USA) -7 T5 : Rasmus Højgaard (DEN) -6

: Rasmus Højgaard (DEN) -6 T5 : Shane Lowry (IRL) -6

: Shane Lowry (IRL) -6 T5 : Trey Mullinax (USA) -6

: Trey Mullinax (USA) -6 T5 : Ricky Castillo (USA) -6

: Ricky Castillo (USA) -6 T9 : Taylor Pendrith (CAN) -5

: Taylor Pendrith (CAN) -5 T9 : Alex Smalley (USA) -5

: Alex Smalley (USA) -5 T9 : Paul Peterson (USA) -5

: Paul Peterson (USA) -5 T9 : Danny Willett (ENG) -5

: Danny Willett (ENG) -5 T9 : Robert MacIntyre (SCO) -5

: Robert MacIntyre (SCO) -5 T9 : Rafael Campos (PUR) -5

: Rafael Campos (PUR) -5 T9 : Kevin Yu (TPE) -5

: Kevin Yu (TPE) -5 T9 : Alejandro Tosti (ARG) -5

: Alejandro Tosti (ARG) -5 T9: Paul Waring (ENG) -5

Rory McIlroy's hole-by-hole performance at the RBC Canadian Open 2025, Round 1, explored

Here's a look at the hole-by-hole performance of Rory McIlroy at the RBC Canadian Open, Round 1:

Par 4, Hole 10: 4 (E)

4 (E) Par 3, Hole 11: 3 (E)

3 (E) Par 4, Hole 12: 5 (+1)

5 (+1) Par 4, Hole 13: 4 (+1)

4 (+1) Par 3, Hole 14: 3 (+1)

3 (+1) Par 4, Hole 15: 4 (+1)

4 (+1) Par 4, Hole 16: 4 (+1)

4 (+1) Par 4, Hole 17: 5 (+2)

5 (+2) Par 5, Hole 18: 4 (+1)

4 (+1) IN: 36 (E)

Par 5, Hole 1: 4 (-1)

4 (-1) Par 4, Hole 2: 3 (-1)

3 (-1) Par 4, Hole 3: 4 (-1)

4 (-1) Par 3, Hole 4: 3 (-1)

3 (-1) Par 4, Hole 5: 4 (-1)

4 (-1) Par 4, Hole 6: 4 (-1)

4 (-1) Par 3, Hole 7: 3 (E)

3 (E) Par 4, Hole 8: 5 (+1)

5 (+1) Par 4, Hole 9: 5 (+1)

5 (+1) OUT: 35

Total: 71 (+1)

