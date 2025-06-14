How did Rory McIlroy perform in Round 3 of the 2025 US Open?

Rory McIlroy shot a 4-over 74 in the third round of the 2025 US Open at Oakmont, bringing his total to 10-over-par through 54 holes. After opening with a 74 and following it with a 72 on Friday (June 13), the four-time major champion now sits tied for 50th heading into the final round.

McIlroy started his third round from the 1st tee. He made his first bogey on the par-4 3rd hole and added another at the 9th to complete the front nine in 37 strokes, 2-over-par. He opened the back nine with a birdie on the 10th but dropped another shot at the 11th. Further bogeys followed at the 14th and 16th. He made a birdie on 17, but a bogey on 18 saw him finish with a 74.

Rory McIlroy at the U.S. Open - Third Round - Source: Imagn

After the third round, he reflected on his mindset going into the weekend (via Sky Sports):

"It's funny, like it's much easier being on the cut line when you don't really care if you're here for the weekend or not. I was sort of thinking, 'do I really want two more days here or not?'. So it makes it easier to play better when you're in that mindset."

Here’s Rory McIlroy’s hole-by-hole score in Round 3:

Front Nine:

Hole 1 (Par 4) – 4

Hole 2 (Par 4) – 4

Hole 3 (Par 4) – 5 (bogey)

Hole 4 (Par 5) – 5

Hole 5 (Par 4) – 4

Hole 6 (Par 3) – 3

Hole 7 (Par 4) – 4

Hole 8 (Par 3) – 3

Hole 9 (Par 4) – 5 (bogey)

Total: 37 (+2)

Back Nine:

Hole 10 (Par 4) – 3 (birdie)

Hole 11 (Par 4) – 5 (bogey)

Hole 12 (Par 5) – 5

Hole 13 (Par 3) – 3

Hole 14 (Par 4) – 5 (bogey)

Hole 15 (Par 4) – 4

Hole 16 (Par 3) – 4 (bogey)

Hole 17 (Par 4) – 3 (birdie)

Hole 18 (Par 4) – 5 (bogey)

Total: 37 (+2)

Round 3 Total: 74 (+4)

Where will Rory McIlroy play next after the U.S. Open?

While Rory McIlroy is highly unlikely to be in contention win the U.S. Open, he will have his sights set on a strong finish to the event to generate some momentum going into upcoming events.

Next up on the horizon for the Northern Irishman is the Travelers Championship, a Signature Event on the PGA Tour. Taking place at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, this event will feature several of the world's best players.

McIlroy has never won the Travelers Championship, and will hope to change that this year as he looks to win his first title since the 2025 Masters Tournament.

