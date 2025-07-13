How did Rory McIlroy perform in Round 4 of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open?

Rory McIlroy had a victory slip out of his hands after a close call at the Genesis Scottish Open this week. Despite maintaining the lead into the final round, McIlroy fell two strokes behind Chris Gotterup, who went on to win his second PGA Tour title on Sunday, July 13 at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

Though McIlroy had a slow start at the Scottish Open, he got his game on track and rose to contention as early as in the second round. The Northern Irishman bogeyed three holes in round one but immediately recovered with a few birdies to close with a 2-under par 68 to stand at T33.

On day two, he got his bearings and had an exceptional round with six birdies and a bogey. This performance took him to T6.

Rory McIlroy's weekend rounds went steadily with a few birdies amid consistent even-par scores throughout. After a 4-under par 66 in the third round, the 2023 Scottish Open champion captured the joint lead alongside Gotterup heading into the final round.

On Sunday, July 13, McIlroy came determined to win back his title, but Gotterup had plans of his own. McIlroy bogeyed Hole 3 and went on to shoot two birdies in a row following that. He also birdied Hole 8 before wrapping up the front nine with a par.

Rory McIlroy faced some close calls on multiple holes, giving him even-par scores throughout the back nine. He closed his final round with a 2-under par score of 68.

Exploring Rory McIlroy's scorecard from Round Four of Genesis Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy had to settle for the joint runner-up position with Marco Penge, after carding a total 13-under par score of 267. McIlroy entered the Genesis Scottish Open with +750 odds of winning the title (per SportsLine), but failed to claim a win in the final week before the Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Front Nine

Hole 1: Par 4 - Even-par 4

Hole 2: Par 4 - Even-par 4

Hole 3: Par 5 - Bogey 6 (+1)

Hole 4: Par 4 - Birdie 3 (-1)

Hole 5: Par 4 - Birdie 3 (-1)

Hole 6: Par 3 - Even-par 3

Hole 7: Par 4 - Even-par 4

Hole 8: Par 4 - Birdie 3 (-1)

Hole 9: Par 3 - Even-par 3

Total - 33 (-2)

Back Nine

Hole 10: Par 5 - Even-par 5

Hole 11: Par 4 - Even-par 4

Hole 12: Par 3 - Even-par 3

Hole 13: Par 4 - Even-par 4

Hole 14: Par 3 - Even-par 3

Hole 15: Par 4 - Even-par 4

Hole 16: Par 5 - Even-par 5

Hole 17: Par 3 - Even-par 3

Hole 18: Par 4 - Even-par 4

Total - 35 (E)

Round Four Total - 68 (-2)

