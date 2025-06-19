How did Scottie Scheffler perform in the 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 1?

Scottie Scheffler started the Travelers Championship with a bang as he fired a low 62 to take the early lead after the first round. Following the Day 1 action at TPC River Highlands, he shared a two-stroke lead alongside Austin Eckroat.
On Thursday, June 19, Scheffler entered TPC River Highlands after a T7 finish at the US Open last Sunday. He started with back-to-back birdies on the first two holes and added three more on the front nine to shoot 30.
On the back nine, he added two birdies before making an eagle on the par-5 13th hole. Scottie Scheffler was heading for a solo lead but missed a 24-foot putt on the 17th to finish as joint leader.
Eckroat fired a bogey-free 62 with the help of six birdies and an eagle to take a share of the first-round lead. Wyndham Clark, Keegan Bradley, and Rory McIlroy were tied for third, two strokes back.
Here’s a look at the leaderboard for the Travelers Championship 2025 after Round 1:
- T1. Austin Eckroat: -8
- T1. Scottie Scheffler: -8
- T3. Wyndham Clark: -6
- T3. Rory McIlroy: -6
- T3. Keegan Bradley: -6
- 6. Cameron Young: -5
- T7. Davis Riley: -4
- T7. Nick Taylor: -4
- T7. Jason Day: -4
- T7. Adam Hadwin: -4
- T7. Max Greyserman: -4
- T7. Tommy Fleetwood: -4
- T7. Viktor Hovland: -4
- T7. Brian Harman: -4
- T15. Tom Kim: -3
- T15. Sam Burns: -3
- T15. Ben Griffin: -3
- T15. Harris English: -3
- T15. Gary Woodland: -3
- T15. Patrick Cantlay: -3
- T15. Sungjae Im: -3
- T15. Alex Noren: -3
- T15. Justin Thomas: -3
- T15. Collin Morikawa: -3
- T15. Luke Clanton: -3
Scottie Scheffler's hole-by-hole scorecard in the 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 1 explored
Here's a look at Scottie Scheffler's hole-by-hole performance in the 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 1:
- Hole 1 (Par 4): 3 (-1)
- Hole 2 (Par 4): 3 (-2)
- Hole 3 (Par 4): 4 (-2)
- Hole 4 (Par 4): 3 (-3)
- Hole 5 (Par 3): 3 (-3)
- Hole 6 (Par 5): 4 (-4)
- Hole 7 (Par 4): 4 (-4)
- Hole 8 (Par 3): 3 (-4)
- Hole 9 (Par 4): 3 (-5)
- OUT: 30 (-5)
- Hole 10 (Par 4): 4 (-5)
- Hole 11 (Par 3): 3 (-6)
- Hole 12 (Par 4): 3 (-8)
- Hole 13 (Par 5): 3 (-8)
- Hole 14 (Par 4): 4 (-9)
- Hole 15 (Par 4): 3 (-9)
- Hole 16 (Par 3): 3 (-8)
- Hole 17 (Par 4): 5 (-8)
- Hole 18 (Par 4): 4 (-8)
- IN: 32 (-3)
- Total: 62 (-8)