How did Scottie Scheffler perform at the Charles Schwab Challenge? Performance explored

Scottie Scheffler finished T4 at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, with a score of 8-under par. He was four shots behind winner Ben Griffin, who secured victory at 12-under. Scheffler shared fourth place with Tommy Fleetwood.

Ad

This marked Scheffler’s 11th start of the season, coming off his PGA Championship win—his third career major title.

At Colonial Country Club, Scheffler had a steady week. He opened the first round with an eagle, followed by a birdie and a bogey on the front nine, carding 33 strokes. On the back nine, he added a birdie on the par-4 11th and a bogey on the 16th to finish with a 2-under 68.

Ad

Trending

His second round wasn’t as good. He made two birdies and three bogeys for a 1-over 71.

Scottie Scheffler at the Charles Schwab Challenge - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Scheffler bounced back in the third round. He shot 31 on the front nine with four birdies, then added a birdie on the 10th and an eagle on the par-5 11th. He dropped shots on 12 and 13 but recovered with birdies on 16 and 17 before a bogey on the 18th closed his round at 6-under 64.

Ad

In the final round, Scheffler made a birdie and a bogey on the front nine (35 strokes), followed by one more birdie on the par-5 11th, finishing with a 1-under 69.

Scottie Scheffler shared feeling mentally tired after competing in back-to-back tournaments

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler admitted to feeling mentally fatigued after playing in consecutive events on the PGA Tour. He had a delayed start to his 2025 season after injuring his palm during a Christmas mishap while preparing dinner. His first appearance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the fifth PGA Tour event of the year.

Ad

It took him nine starts to claim his first win of the season, which came at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson. Despite the late start, Scheffler played back-to-back tournaments, which took a toll on his mental energy.

After the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on May 24, Scheffler said:

"I would say mentally I definitely am a bit tired. I'm definitely taking a lighter schedule this week than I normally would at a tournament, but overall my game, it feels like it's in a good spot. I felt like I was able to get some good rest to start this week."

Ad

He added. "I'm just out here battling. I had a good day today. The first two days definitely could have been a bit better, but we'll see how things shake out during the course of the afternoon and see what I can do tomorrow."

Scottie Scheffler has recorded two back-to-back wins this season—first at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson, then at the PGA Championship. He also has eight top-10 finishes so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More