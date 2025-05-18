How did Scottie Scheffler perform at the PGA Championship 2025, Round 3

Scottie Scheffler has once again proven why he is the world's No. 1 golfer. After making the cut and heading into moving day at the PGA Championship 2025, Scottie Scheffler is now leading the second Major of the year after the Saturday round.

Scottie Scheffler delivered a standout performance in Round 3 of the 2025 PGA Championship, carding a 6-under-par 65. He began his round on the front nine with a bogey on the 1st hole but quickly settled into a strong rhythm. After pars on the 2nd and 3rd, Scheffler gained momentum with a birdie on the par-3 4th hole and followed it with another on the par-4 5th hole.

He went on to card a birdie on the seventh hole, followed by an even par on the eighth hole. Scottie Scheffler then closed the front nine with a par on the 9th, recording a 33. On the back nine, Scheffler continued to push forward. He made an even par on the 10th but followed it with a bogey.

However, he made another birdie on the par-3 12th. But then again, he carded a bogey on the 13th hole.

Scheffler's pace picked up once more with a 304-yard eagle on the 14th hole, followed by a birdie on the 15th. He finished strong with two consecutive birdies on the 17th and the 18th holes, totaling just 32 strokes on the inward nine.

With eight birdies and only one bogey on the third day, Scheffler’s round of 65 marked one of the lowest scores of the tournament. He moved to 6-under-par after the round, putting himself in a strong position for a final-round push at the championship.

How did Scottie Scheffler perform in the first 2 rounds of the PGA Championship?

Scottie Scheffler opened his 2025 PGA Championship campaign with a steady performance in Round 1, carding a 2-under-par 69. Starting on the back nine, he made par on the 10th before a bogey on the 11th briefly pushed him to one over. He quickly recovered with a birdie on the par-3 12th and remained even through the rest of the back nine, except for an eagle on the 15th followed by a double bogey on the 16th, finishing that stretch at even-par 36.

Scheffler found more momentum on the front nine. He birdied the 2nd and 7th holes, keeping the rest of the nine clean with pars. He added one more birdie on the 9th to close with a 33 on the front side. His three birdies and a single bogey on the third gave him a composed and efficient start, placing him at 2-under for the day.

In Round 2, Scheffler picked up where he left off. He began his day on the front nine and posted another strong showing with a 33, making birdies on the 3rd and 8th holes without dropping a shot. On the back nine, he continued to build momentum. He birdied the par-4 14th and 15th holes and made a bogey on the 13th, closing with a 35.

With a second-round score of 68, Scheffler moved to 5-under-par through 36 holes, putting himself in contention heading into the weekend.

