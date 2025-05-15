How did Scottie Scheffler perform in Round 1 of the 2025 PGA Championship?

Scottie Scheffler began his first round of the 2025 PGA Championship on the 10th hole and completed the day with a score of 69. He recorded a birdie on the par-4 12th but gave that stroke back with a bogey on the 11th. The rest of his back nine was made up of pars, giving him an even-par 36 at the turn.

On the front nine, Scottie Scheffler carded birdies on the 2nd, 6th and 9th holes. He did not record bogeys on that side and completed the front nine in 33 strokes. That brought his total score for the round to 69, two under par.

Scheffler made one bogey and four birdies across his round. His front nine score helped lower his overall total after making the turn at even. He ended the day at two under, with a clean finish across his last nine holes at Quail Hollow.

PGA: PGA Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn

Scottie Scheffler’s card showed steady play across both nines, with most holes played at par and only minimal scoring swings. Scheffler is the top-ranked player in the world and is among the 49 top 50 in the field this week. His opening round score of 69 leaves him in a competitive position following Thursday's play.

Scottie Scheffler’s eagle during the PGA Championship practice round

Scottie Scheffler arrived at the PGA Championship a day early to get in a solo practice session at Quail Hollow Club. With minimal crowds and few players on the course, it gave him a chance to familiarize himself with the layout. His only previous competitive appearance at Quail Hollow came during the 2022 Presidents Cup, where the routing was altered to suit the team format.

While lining up a tee shot on the par-5 seventh hole, Scheffler’s caddie, Ted Scott, pointed out a small black box as a target beyond the fairway bunkers. Scheffler executed the shot cleanly. An observer nearby couldn’t see the target and asked what they were aiming for.

Scheffler's caddie, Scott, said (via MSN):

“Just follow the ball, and you'll see the black box.”

Later in the practice round, Scheffler made a hole-in-one. In a video posted by Golf Digest, the 28-year-old was shown hitting a shot with a ball speed of 118 mph. The ball rose to a height of 103 feet before dropping straight into the hole for an eagle.

A commentator in the video noted that this was Scottie Scheffler’s first ace since the birth of his son, Bennett, on May 8, 2024.

The hole-in-one added a memorable moment to Scheffler’s preparation at Quail Hollow as he geared up for the PGA Championship.

