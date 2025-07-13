How did Scottie Scheffler perform in Round 4 of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open?

Scottie Scheffler made his 15th appearance of this season at the Genesis Scottish Open. After skipping the tournament last year, Scheffler entered the event as a top favorite.

Ad

Though he played consistently well throughout the week, Scheffler failed to reach the top of the leaderboard. He shot a decent 3-under par score in round one to stand at T14 heading into the second round. A couple of bogeys on Friday (July 12) caused him to slip down the scoreboard to T21. However, Scheffler revived his performance in the third round to climb up to T15.

Scottie Scheffler wrapped up his final round with a total 9-under par score of 271 and rose to T8. He shot a birdie and a bogey on Holes 1 and 2, respectively. The World No.1 got a round of loud cheer from the gallery as he shot an eagle on the par-4 Hole 5. Scheffler carded two more birdies along with a bogey before he ended the round with a 3-under par score of 67.

Ad

Trending

Chris Gotterup carded a 15-under par score to claim his second PGA Tour title as he emerged victorious at the Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday, July 13. Rory McIlroy and Marco Penge settled for the joint runners-up position by two strokes.

Exploring Scottie Scheffler's scorecard from Round Four of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his last appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, Scottie Scheffler finished at T3 after shooting at 10-under par score of 270. This week, Scheffler carded a 9-under par final score to share a tie for eighth with Ludvig Aberg and the 2022 Scottish Open champion Xander Schauffele.

Ad

Scheffler shot three birdies and two bogeys, as well as an eagle altogether in round four of the 2025 edition of the event.

Here's a look at Scottie Scheffler's final round scorecard at the Genesis Scottish Open

Front Nine

Hole 1: Par 4 - Birdie 3 (-1)

Hole 2: Par 4 - Bogey 5 (+1)

Hole 3: Par 5 - Even-par 5

Hole 4: Par 4 - Even-par 4

Hole 5: Par 4 - Eagle 2 (-2)

Hole 6: Par 3 - Even-par 3

Hole 7: Par 4 - Even-par 4

Hole 8: Par 4 - Even-par 4

Hole 9: Par 3 - Even-par 3

Ad

Total - 33 (-2)

Back Nine

Hole 10: Par 5 - Birdie 4 (-1)

Hole 11: Par 4 - Bogey 5 (+1)

Hole 12: Par 3 - Even-par 3

Hole 13: Par 4 - Even-par 4

Hole 14: Par 3 - Even-par 3

Hole 15: Par 4 - Birdie 3 (-1)

Hole 16: Par 5 - Even-par 5

Hole 17: Par 3 - Even-par 3

Hole 18: Par 4 - Even-par 4

Total - 34 (-1)

Round Four Total - 67 (-3)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More