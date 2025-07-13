How did Scottie Scheffler perform in Round 4 of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open?

Scottie Scheffler made his 15th appearance of this season at the Genesis Scottish Open. After skipping the tournament last year, Scheffler entered the event as a top favorite.
Though he played consistently well throughout the week, Scheffler failed to reach the top of the leaderboard. He shot a decent 3-under par score in round one to stand at T14 heading into the second round. A couple of bogeys on Friday (July 12) caused him to slip down the scoreboard to T21. However, Scheffler revived his performance in the third round to climb up to T15.
Scottie Scheffler wrapped up his final round with a total 9-under par score of 271 and rose to T8. He shot a birdie and a bogey on Holes 1 and 2, respectively. The World No.1 got a round of loud cheer from the gallery as he shot an eagle on the par-4 Hole 5. Scheffler carded two more birdies along with a bogey before he ended the round with a 3-under par score of 67.
Chris Gotterup carded a 15-under par score to claim his second PGA Tour title as he emerged victorious at the Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday, July 13. Rory McIlroy and Marco Penge settled for the joint runners-up position by two strokes.
Exploring Scottie Scheffler's scorecard from Round Four of the Genesis Scottish Open
In his last appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, Scottie Scheffler finished at T3 after shooting at 10-under par score of 270. This week, Scheffler carded a 9-under par final score to share a tie for eighth with Ludvig Aberg and the 2022 Scottish Open champion Xander Schauffele.
Scheffler shot three birdies and two bogeys, as well as an eagle altogether in round four of the 2025 edition of the event.
Here's a look at Scottie Scheffler's final round scorecard at the Genesis Scottish Open
Front Nine
- Hole 1: Par 4 - Birdie 3 (-1)
- Hole 2: Par 4 - Bogey 5 (+1)
- Hole 3: Par 5 - Even-par 5
- Hole 4: Par 4 - Even-par 4
- Hole 5: Par 4 - Eagle 2 (-2)
- Hole 6: Par 3 - Even-par 3
- Hole 7: Par 4 - Even-par 4
- Hole 8: Par 4 - Even-par 4
- Hole 9: Par 3 - Even-par 3
Total - 33 (-2)
Back Nine
- Hole 10: Par 5 - Birdie 4 (-1)
- Hole 11: Par 4 - Bogey 5 (+1)
- Hole 12: Par 3 - Even-par 3
- Hole 13: Par 4 - Even-par 4
- Hole 14: Par 3 - Even-par 3
- Hole 15: Par 4 - Birdie 3 (-1)
- Hole 16: Par 5 - Even-par 5
- Hole 17: Par 3 - Even-par 3
- Hole 18: Par 4 - Even-par 4
Total - 34 (-1)
Round Four Total - 67 (-3)