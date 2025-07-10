How did Scottie Scheffler perform in Round 1 of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open?

Scottie Scheffler began the first tee at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick on Thursday morning, ready to begin the 43rd Genesis Scottish Open. He dropped in shot after shot to finish with a 3‑under‑par 67, placing him in a tie for 8th on the leaderboard after the opening round.

Scheffler delivered the day’s highlight at the par‑5 10th hole, reaching the green in two and draining a long eagle putt. That shift in momentum carried him deep into the back nine, where he added a clean birdie on the 16th. The rest of his round was steady, with no bogeys. Scheffler played alongside defending champion Robert MacIntyre and Australian veteran Adam Scott.

This is week 31 of 36 on the PGA Tour calendar. For the fourth consecutive year, the Scottish Open is co‑sanctioned by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour under their Strategic Alliance. It’s also part of the Rolex Series with a $9 million purse, including roughly $1.575 million for the winner.

The Renaissance Club, a 7,237‑7,282‑yard, par‑70 layout designed by Tom Doak and opened between 2001–2008, sits along East Lothian’s coast. It features dramatic dunes, Firth of Forth views, five par‑3s, three par‑5s, deep bunkers, and quick greens. It’s ranked 10th on Golfweek’s Best 2025 Classic Courses in GB & Ireland.

A field of 156 players includes eight of the top 10 in the world. Rory McIlroy tees with Viktor Hovland and Schauffele at 13:43 BST. Scheduled tee time for Scheffler’s Round 2 is 13:43 BST, again with MacIntyre and Scott. Despite Justin Thomas posted a stunning 62, Scheffler’s 67 keeps him well within the chasing pack in calmer conditions. With that, let's look at Scottie Scheffler's scoreboard of the first round of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open.

Exploring Scottie Scheffler's scorecard in the Genesis Scottish Open round 1

On Thursday, Scottie Scheffler recorded one eagle, one birdie, and one bogey in the first round of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

Take a detailed look at Scottie Scheffler's Round 1 scorecard here:

Front Nine:

par 4 Hole 1 — 4

par 4 Hole 2 — 4

par 3 Hole 3 — 3

par 4 Hole 4 — 4

par 4 Hole 5 — 5 (bogey)

par 5 Hole 6 — 4

par 4 Hole 7 — 4

par 3 Hole 8 — 3

par 4 Hole 9 — 4

Front Nine total — 35 (E)

Back Nine:

par 5 Hole 10 — 3 (eagle)

par 4 Hole 11 — 4

par 4 Hole 12 — 4

par 3 Hole 13 — 3

par 4 Hole 14 — 4

par 4 Hole 15 — 4

par 4 Hole 16 — 3 (birdie)

par 3 Hole 17 — 4

par 4 Hole 18 — 4

Back Nine total — 32 (–3)

Total score in Round 1 = 3-under-par 67

