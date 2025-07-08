Genesis Scottish Open 2025: Featured groups for R1 ft. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy

The PGA Tour heads into one of the last events, the Genesis Scottish Open, before the final Major kicks off. The event, jointly hosted by the DP World Tour, is about to tee off parallel to the ISCO Championship, both of which will determine the final playing field for the Open Championship.
The Scottish Open will take place at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland from July 10 to 13. Ahead of the tee-off, the featured groups of the first two rounds for the tournament have been released by the PGA Tour on their official Instagram page.
Featured groups for R1 and R2 of the Genesis Scottish Open
1) Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre
The team of Scott, Scheffler, and defending champion MacIntyre, who will be starting off from Tee 10 in Round One at 3:28 am ET and from Tee 1 at 8:43 am ET in the second round, will be one of the highlighted groups. MacIntyre carded an 18-under par 262 and beat Scott by one stroke to lift the trophy.
2) Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele
This threesome will start from Tee 1 at 8:43 AM on the first day, followed by Tee 10 starting at 3:28 AM for round two. The second featured group features Scottish Open winners McIlroy (2023) and Schauffele (2022).
3) Ludvig Aberg, Collin Morikawa, Martin Couvra
Aberg, Couvra, and Morikawa will be covered from Tee 10 at 3:39 AM and Tee 1 at 8:54 AM for the first two rounds of the Scottish Open.
4) Sepp Straka, Justin Thomas, Laurie Canter
The fourth featured group will include Canter, Thomas, and Straka, who will tee off from Tee 10 at 3:17 AM and Tee 1 at 8:32 AM in rounds one and two, respectively.
5) Tommy Fleetwood, J.J. Spaun, Connor Syme
Tommy Fleetwood, J.J. Spaun, and Connor Syme are part of the fifth featured group. While all of them start from Tee 1 at 8:54 AM on day one and Tee 10 at 3:39 AM on day two, Fleetwood will look to maintain his momentum from the Travelers Championship and finally clinch a victory.
6) Ryan Fox, Justin Rose, Aldrich Potgieter
The final featured group will have 2014 Scottish Open champion Rose along with Fox and Potgieter, who will kick off the tournament at Tee 1 at 8:32 AM in the first round and from Tee 10 at 3:17 AM in the second round.