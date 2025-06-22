How did Scottie Scheffler perform in Round 4 of the 2025 Travelers Championship?

Scottie Scheffler finished tied for sixth at the 2025 Travelers Championship with a total score of 12-under par on Sunday, June 22. He posted a bogey-free 65 in the final round at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. Despite his strong finish, the World No. 1 fell short of defending his title, ending the tournament three strokes behind winner Keegan Bradley.

Scottie Scheffler began the final round with a birdie on the par-4 1st and added another on the 8th hole to complete the front nine at 2-under (33). On the back nine, he made birdies on the 11th, 13th, and 15th holes, finishing in 32 strokes. With five birdies and no bogeys, he ended the day at 5-under par.

Here is his hole-by-hole scorecard from round 4:

Front Nine:

Hole 1 – Par 4 – Birdie (3)

Hole 2 – Par 4 – Par (4)

Hole 3 – Par 4 – Par (4)

Hole 4 – Par 4 – Par (4)

Hole 5 – Par 3 – Par (3)

Hole 6 – Par 5 – Par (5)

Hole 7 – Par 4 – Par (4)

Hole 8 – Par 3 – Birdie (2)

Hole 9 – Par 4 – Par (4)

Out: 33 (-2)

Back Nine:

Hole 10 – Par 4 – Par (4)

Hole 11 – Par 3 – Birdie (2)

Hole 12 – Par 4 – Par (4)

Hole 13 – Par 5 – Birdie (4)

Hole 14 – Par 4 – Par (4)

Hole 15 – Par 4 – Birdie (3)

Hole 16 – Par 3 – Par (3)

Hole 17 – Par 4 – Par (4)

Hole 18 – Par 4 – Par (4)

In: 32 (-3)

Total: 65 (-5)

Although Scottie Scheffler delivered a strong final round, his third round held him back. On Saturday, he struggled to a 2-over 72, which included two double bogeys, two bogeys, and five birdies. He had earlier shot a 1-under 69 in Round 2, while his best performance came in the first round, where he posted an impressive 62 (8-under).

How has Scottie Scheffler played so far in the 2025 season?

Scottie Scheffler has played in 14 tournaments so far in the 2025 PGA Tour season. He has won three titles, finished runner-up once, and has seven top-10 finishes in total. His wins came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, the PGA Championship, and the Memorial Tournament.

Here are his results this season:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T9, -15

– T9, WM Phoenix Open – T25, -9

– T25, The Genesis Invitational – T3, -9

– T3, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard – T11, -4

– T11, THE PLAYERS Championship – T20, -4

– T20, Texas Children's Houston Open – T2, -19

– T2, Masters Tournament – 4, -8

– 4, RBC Heritage – T8, -12

– T8, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson – 1st , -31

– , PGA Championship – 1st, -11

– 1st, Charles Schwab Challenge – T4, -8

– T4, The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday – 1st , -10

– , U.S. Open – T7, +4

– T7, Travelers Championship – T6, -12

