How has Scottie Scheffler performed in his last 5 tournaments?

With the Masters around the corner, all eyes are on players like Scottie Scheffler. The two-time Green Jacket winner has been doing the groundwork for another Augusta tournament. While the spotlight may have drifted elsewhere in recent weeks, Scheffler’s run leading up to golf’s first major has shown glimpses of the brilliance that once made him World No. 1.

Over his last five tournaments, Scheffler’s game has oscillated between flashes of dominance and moments of frustration, none more telling than his near-miss at the Texas Children's Houston Open. A final-round 63 wasn’t enough to catch Min Woo Lee, but it was enough to remind the golf world that Scheffler was heating up at the right time. His putter, long considered his Achilles’ heel this season, sparked back to life in Houston, where he gained over seven strokes on the field with the flat stick. That runner-up finish marked his best result of 2025.

Before Houston, Scheffler faced challenges at Bay Hill and finished in T11 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he defended his title despite never carding a round in the 60s. At The Players, however, the wheels briefly came off. He finished at T20, despite having a solid start.

Even in losses, Scottie Scheffler found hope by noting improvements in his driving and ball-striking. And those improvements came into focus at The Genesis Invitational, where a final-round 66 vaulted him into a tie for third position. In the WM Phoenix Open, he finished T25, where he failed to defend yet another title despite opening with three rounds in the 60s. A Sunday stumble cost him dearly. His putting never really clicked that week. That result and his up-and-down showing at Pebble Beach raised questions about whether he’d fully recovered from the hand injury that sidelined him early in the year.

But with every passing event, highlighted by top-three finishes at Genesis and Houston, Scheffler’s game has tightened.

What’s holding Scottie Scheffler’s performance back from total PGA Tour supremacy?

Regarding modern-day consistency, Scottie Scheffler’s name is mentioned among the game's other legendary players. But while his ball-striking remains among the best the sport has seen in years, one glaring factor prevents his complete domination—his putting.

Scheffler’s improvements from 162nd in strokes gained by putting in 2023 to just outside the top 70 in 2024 show progress, but they’re still well below the standard expected of a world-beater. His switch to a more “feel-based” approach—ditching alignment lines on his golf ball—has helped reduce overthinking, yet the green remains his Achilles’ heel.

It’s not just putting. Scheffler’s slow starts on Thursdays and Fridays have often forced him into comeback mode. Though he ranks much better in Sunday scoring, building early leads remains a puzzle.

