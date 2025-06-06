How did Shane Lowry perform in Round 1 of the RBC Canadian Open 2025?

Shane Lowry had a great start at the RBC Canadian Open 2025, as he carded a 6-under 64 in the first round. Following the first round, he was tied for fifth and was five strokes off the lead.

On Thursday, June 5, Lowry entered TPC Toronto after a T23 finish last week. He began the day with a birdie and added four more to close the front nine at 5-under. The back nine wasn't as exciting as the first half, as he picked up a birdie followed by a bogey on the 11th and 13th holes, respectively. However, he closed the day with a birdie and finished at 6-under.

Following the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025, Shane Lowry was tied for fifth alongside Trey Mullinax, Ricky Castillo, and Rasmus Hojgaard. Thorbjorn Olesen and Cristobal Del Solar took the first-day lead after firing a low 61. They held a one-shot lead over Cameron Champ, while Jake Knapp sat in solo fourth after shooting a 63.

Here's a leaderboard for the RBC Canadian Open 2025 after the first round:

T1 : Thorbjørn Olesen (DEN) -9

: Thorbjørn Olesen (DEN) -9 T1 : Cristobal Del Solar (CHI) -9

: Cristobal Del Solar (CHI) -9 3 : Cameron Champ (USA) -8

: Cameron Champ (USA) -8 4 : Jake Knapp (USA) -7

: Jake Knapp (USA) -7 T5 : Rasmus Højgaard (DEN) -6

: Rasmus Højgaard (DEN) -6 T5 : Shane Lowry (IRL) -6

: Shane Lowry (IRL) -6 T5 : Trey Mullinax (USA) -6

: Trey Mullinax (USA) -6 T5 : Ricky Castillo (USA) -6

: Ricky Castillo (USA) -6 T9 : Taylor Pendrith (CAN) -5

: Taylor Pendrith (CAN) -5 T9 : Alex Smalley (USA) -5

: Alex Smalley (USA) -5 T9 : Paul Peterson (USA) -5

: Paul Peterson (USA) -5 T9 : Danny Willett (ENG) -5

: Danny Willett (ENG) -5 T9 : Robert MacIntyre (SCO) -5

: Robert MacIntyre (SCO) -5 T9 : Rafael Campos (PUR) -5

: Rafael Campos (PUR) -5 T9 : Kevin Yu (TPE) -5

: Kevin Yu (TPE) -5 T9 : Alejandro Tosti (ARG) -5

: Alejandro Tosti (ARG) -5 T9: Paul Waring (ENG) -5

Shane Lowry's hole-by-hole performance at the RBC Canadian Open 2025, Round 1, explored

Here's a look at the hole-by-hole performance of Shane Lowry at the RBC Canadian Open, Round 1:

Par 5, Hole 1: 4 (-1)

4 (-1) Par 4, Hole 2: 4 (-1)

4 (-1) Par 4, Hole 3: 3 (-2)

3 (-2) Par 3, Hole 4: 3 (-2)

3 (-2) Par 4, Hole 5: 3 (-3)

3 (-3) Par 4, Hole 6: 3 (-4)

3 (-4) Par 3, Hole 7: 3 (-4)

3 (-4) Par 4, Hole 8: 3 (-5)

3 (-5) Par 4, Hole 9: 4 (-5)

4 (-5) OUT: 30 (-5)

30 (-5) Par 4, Hole 10: 4 (-6)

4 (-6) Par 3, Hole 11: 2 (-6)

2 (-6) Par 4, Hole 12: 4 (-5)

4 (-5) Par 4, Hole 13: 5 (-5)

5 (-5) Par 3, Hole 14: 3 (-5)

3 (-5) Par 4, Hole 15: 4 (-5)

4 (-5) Par 4, Hole 16: 4 (-5)

4 (-5) Par 4, Hole 17: 4 (-6)

4 (-6) Par 5, Hole 18: 4 (-6)

4 (-6) IN: 34 (-1)

34 (-1) Total: 64 (-6)

