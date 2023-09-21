How does Solheim Cup scoring work? All you need to know

The Solheim Cup is a prestigious golfing tournament held every two years. It is easily one of the biggest events in Ladies professional golf where team USA face off against team Europe. The format of the tournament is similar to that of the iconic Ryder Cup. However, the scoring system and the rules are a bit different.

Instead of the stroke-play format, the competition has adopted the match-play format. Each team consists of 12 golfers who compete against each other in individual matches. Following that, there are couples matches, foursomes and Four-Ball. The team with the highest score at the end of the third day is eventually announced as the winner.

The Solheim Cup will commence on September 22 and the first two days will consist of fourballs and foursomes. Subsequently, singles will be played on Friday where each golfer will try to score points for their respective teams.

Interestingly, each team will have 12 players who will play 28 matches in total (8-foursomes, 8-fourballs, and 12 singles). According to this format, each match is worth one point and each team receives a half-point in case of a tie. Subsequently, the team that gets the most points at the end of the tournament is declared the winner.

What is the format of the Solheim Cup?

The Solheim Cup has adopted a different format from all the other competitions making it much more intriguing. It has three different types of mini-competitions between golfers.

The first two days will be occupied by the foursomes and the fourballs event. In a Foursomes event, 2-player teams will play against each other with a single golf ball. Similarly, the team with the lowest number of strokes for a hole wins that hole.

Fourballs is a bit different to foursomes. Although, there will be 2-player teams, each player will play with their own ball and the team with the lowest number of strokes wins the event. The Singles event will be played on the last day where one player from each team competes against the other in a stroke-play format.

The competition at the Solheim Cup will be exhilarating due to the stakes involved. Many prominent LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour golfers are also taking part in the tournament, making it more captivating.