"How is that spinning?...F**k!” - Jon Rahm has a hot mic moment at LIV Golf Miami

Jon Rahm had a hot mic moment during the 2024 LIV Golf Miami event. The Spanish golfer teed it up at the ongoing Miami Tournament on Friday, April 5th.

While playing on the final few holes of the opening round, Rahm hit a shot that landed near the hole, just a few inches away. As he took the shot, he was surprised to see the ball keep spinning, and when it landed a few inches away from the hole, he expressed his frustration.

Rahm said:

"How is that spinning?...F**k!”

Expand Tweet

Rahm maintained his good form in the opening round of the LIV Golf Miami event. He started his game on the second hole and made a birdie on the third, followed by another birdie on the fifth and an eagle on the eighth hole.

However, Rahm encountered difficulty on the 10th hole, resulting in a double bogey. He then shot a birdie on the 12th but added a bogey on the 15th, followed by a birdie on the 16th.

Rahm settled for a score of 3-under 69 and finished in a tie for eighth place with Brooks Koepka, Brendan Steele, Patrick Reed, Mito Pereira, and Caleb Surratt. Following the tournament's opening round, Peter Uihlein took the lead, tied with Talor Gooch and Sergio Garcia.

Dean Burnmester, Matt Wolff, Bubba Watson, and Scott Vincent settled in a tie for fourth place with a score of under 4.

Rahm will next tee off for the second round of the tournament, trailing two strokes behind the opening-round leaders. The second round of the LIV Golf Miami is scheduled for Saturday, April 6th, where the golfers will have a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Jon Rahm sets to defend his title at the Masters

Following the conclusion of the LIV Golf Miami event on Sunday, April 7th, players will prepare for the upcoming Major — the Masters. Jon Rahm will defend his title next week in a field consisting of top-ranked players in the world.

The Masters field will include both PGA Tour and LIV golfers. However, only thirteen Saudi circuit players have secured their spot in the major.

Rahm won the Masters last year by defeating Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka. The 2024 Masters will take place at the iconic Augusta National Golf Course from April 11 to 14. The tournament features a regular full-size field and has a cut-line after 36 holes. Fans will be eager to see if Rahm can become the first man to defend his title at Augusta since Tiger Woods in 2002.

Rahm started his professional journey in 2016. Over the years, he has won over 20 tournaments, including 11 on the PGA Tour and 10 on the European Tour. He has won two Majors in his career, with the 2021 US Open being his first.