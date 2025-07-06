How did suspended PGA Tour pro perform in Round 4 of the 2025 BMW International Open?

Wesley Bryan shot a 1-over 73 in the final round of the 2025 BMW International Open at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried. He finished the tournament at 2-under overall and placed 64th on the leaderboard. His round started well with birdies on the 3rd and 8th holes, but a double bogey on the 9th disturbed his play. On the back nine, he made birdies at the 12th and 13th but hit a bogey on 14 and a double bogey on 17. He ended with a birdie on the 18th, sinking a putt from just over 3 feet.

Bryan was suspended by the PGA Tour in April 2025 after playing in a LIV Golf YouTube event, 'The Duels: Miami.' The event featured LIV pros and golf influencers and was streamed on Grant Horvat’s YouTube channel. Since Bryan was an active PGA Tour member, he was required to get a release before playing in any non-Tour event. He did not, which violated the Tour rules. As a result, the PGA Tour handed him an indefinite suspension.

The Tour treated it as a serious breach. Despite the ban, Bryan said he respected the PGA Tour and appreciated everything it had done for his career. His appeal is still ongoing. Until it’s resolved, he cannot play in any PGA Tour events.

Even though he can’t play on the PGA Tour right now, he received a special invite to play in this DP World Tour event in Germany. It was his first time playing on the DP World Tour, and his brother George Bryan also played with him. Earlier this month, Wesley Bryan launched his wedges.

Wesley Bryan’s Takomo Wedges launch was paused due to a technical glitch

Wesley Bryan had more than just his DP World Tour debut to talk about last month. On June 24, the pro golfer-turned-content creator shared an exciting update about a new collaboration with Takomo Golf to release a set of limited-edition wedges. But it took an unexpected turn.

The wedges officially dropped on June 25, but a technical glitch threw a wrench into the rollout. A website issue disrupted the sale, frustrating fans and leaving many confused. Bryan quickly took to Instagram to explain what went wrong.

“Alright, we fumbled the bag with the launch yesterday of the Takomo wedges, but they are live now, go get them.”

He also addressed the hiccup on X, clarifying that the problem wasn’t a sell-out but a crash:

“Turns out we crashed the website. Wedges aren’t sold out. We are going to try again tomorrow at 12 pm est!!!”

Wesley Bryan co-runs Bryan Bros Golf on YouTube with over 616k subscribers. On Instagram, he has 193k followers, while the Bryan Bros Golf page exceeds 358k, making them one of golf’s most popular social media duos.

