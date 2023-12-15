How tall is Charlie Woods now? Exploring the young golfer's physical attributes

Charlie Woods is set to participate in the PNC Championship for the fourth time alongside his father, Tiger Woods. The young golfer is gradually making his mark at the junior level, but as the son of a golfing legend, everyone remains curious about his progress.

Born on February 8, 2007, Charlie is still in his growing-up phase, and every year he appears taller and stronger. Fans have witnessed his growth since his initial appearance at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club.

As of 2023, he stands at 5 feet 11 inches (as per qmunicatemagazine.com). He already possesses the height necessary for a golfer and is also gaining strength over time.

Charlie has won a few junior events, such as one in Palm City, Florida. However, he got everyone's attention in his second outing at the PNC Championship, when he and his father finished runner-up at 25-under, just one stroke behind John Daly and John Daly II. They had made 11 consecutive birdies in the Sunday round, and the then-14-year-old golfer displayed some great shotmaking skills and mental strength in the event.

The Junior Woods has competed in four junior PGA Tours in South Florida, where he placed 22nd, 40th, 23rd, and 28th. He also appeared in four Hurricane Junior Golf Tour events, finishing T2, first, tenth, and first.

As per oddsmakers, he is 1500 to 1 on winning a major before the age of 22. The uninitiated Tiger won the 1997 Masters at the age of 21 years, three months, and 14 days.

When will Charlie and Tiger Woods tee off at the PNC Championship?

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods are paired with Justin and Mike Thomas for the Saturday round of the PNC Championship. They will tee off from the first hole at 8:22 am ET, as the event is following the split tee format due to the stormy weather forecast in Florida on Saturday.

Team Woods is the favorite to lift the title at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club with 11/4 odds. Tiger Woods, who suffered injuries after his 2021 car accident, is now walking fine following his return from subtalar fusion surgery. He was last seen at the Hero World Challenge, where he sank 19 birdies over four rounds and finished 18th.

Charlie Woods also played at the Notah Begay Junior Golf Championship, where he finished T17 at 2-over. He fired a bogey-free 68 in the final round of the event.

The PNC Championship will feature 20 teams competing for a purse size of $1.085 million.

Here are the complete tee time details for the PNC Championship, round 1 (all times ET):

Hole No. 1:

7:30 am - Team Langer, Team Cink

7:43 am - Team Annika, Team Harrington

7:56 am - Team Singh, Team Goosen

8:09 am - Team Korda, Team Stricker

8:22 am - Team Woods, Team Thomas.

Hole No. 10:

7:30 am - Team O’Meara, Team Kuchar

7:43 am - Team Leonard, Team Faldo

7:56 am - Team Trevino, Team Lehman

8:09 am - Team Price, Team Furyk

8:22 am - Team Duval, Team Day.