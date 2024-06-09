How much did Scottie Scheffler win of $20,000,000 Memorial Tournament prize purse? Exploring winner's payout for PGA Tour event

The Memorial Tournament, as a Signature Event on the PGA Tour, boasts an elevated prize purse not too far off what the Major tournaments offer. This weekend at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, there was $20 million at stake. The winner would come away with an impressive payday of $4 million.

That winner ended up being, as it has been so often lately, Scottie Scheffler. The World No. 1 continued his excellent season by getting back to winning. He hadn't won since the RBC Heritage on April 21 but ended his drought at the Memorial Tournament.

Despite breaking even in the third round, Scheffler came in with a four-stroke lead over a few golfers (Collin Morikawa, Sepp Straka, and Adam Hadwin) that allowed him to eventually earn the win.

It added to an impressive year both statistically and financially. Scheffler earned his fifth win of the 2024 season and further cemented his status as the top-ranked golfer heading into the US Open.

Scottie Scheffler adds to impressive 2024 earnings

Scottie Scheffler earned a paycheck of $4 million on Sunday, June 9. The number varies, but Scheffler has taken home a lot of money on more than a few Sundays this season. He has not yet finished outside the top 17 at any start this year.

His win this weekend at the Memorial Tournament pushed his total earnings to over $20 million. That is far and away the most, as Xander Schauffele (just over $11 million) and Wyndham Clark ($9.1 million) are well behind Scheffler.

Just by making $4 million from the Memorial, Scheffler would be the 12th-highest paid golfer of the year, as Shane Lowry is 11th this season with $4.2 million and Brian Harman is 12th at $3.9 million this season.

Scottie Scheffler at the Memorial Tournament

Scheffler's historic 2024 season continues to push him up the all-time leaderboard, too. He still has some way to go to catch Tiger Woods and his nearly $121 million all-time total, but he's slowly climbing.

After just six years as a professional golfer, Scheffler is already ninth all-time with over $62 million earned. As money continues to flow into the sport and prize purses get bigger, he may well continue climbing and surpass a few legends of the game.