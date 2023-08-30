How does Viktor Hovland’s 2023 FedEx Cup win compare to 2022 Rory McIlroy? Two champion golfers’ points and performances compared

Viktor Hovland won the 2023 Tour Championship, the final of the FedEx Cup playoff with a better score than Rory McIlroy did in 2022. The Norwegian golfer controlled the field throughout the four rounds finishing with a score of 27 under par 261, while McIlroy settled for a score of 21 under par 263.

Hovland started the game with a par on the first hole of the opening round while McIlroy made a double bogey on the opening hole in 2022.

Viktor parred on the first nine holes and then made a birdie on the tenth followed by another birdie on the 13th hole to finish with a score of 68. He carded two birdies and one bogey on the front nine of the second round followed by four back-to-back birdies from 12th to 15th holes and added one more birdie on the 17.

After making a par on the first five holes of the third round, Hovland made two birdies on the sixth and seventh holes and added three birdies and one bogey on the back nine, to score 66. He made seven birdies in the last round to settle for a score of 63.

Viktor Hovland played four rounds of 68-64-66-63 to register a five-stroke victory over Xander Schauffele to win the 2023 FedEx Cup.

Rory McIlroy, on the other hand, started with a double bogey followed by a bogey and a birdie. He made one more bogey on the fourth hole and added a birdie on the fifth and a double bogey on the sixth. He made eight birdies, four bogeys, one double bogey and an eagle in the first round of the Tour Championship in 2022.

McIlroy played a bogey-free second round and added six birdies, one eagle and one bogey in the third round to score 63.

He started the final round with a bogey on the first hole and added six birdies and one more bogey on the 14th hole to score 66. Rory McIlroy finished with a score of 21 under par 263.

Viktor Hovland earned a check for $18 million at the Tour Championship

With a victory at the 2023 Tour Championship, Hovland took home $18 million in prize money. He had earned over $33,000,000 this season and $21.6 after winning the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship.

Here is the amount Viktor Hovland earned in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season:

Zozo Championship: $401,500.00

The CJ Cup In South Carolina: $119,280.00

World Wide Technology Championship: $190,650.00

Hero World Challenge: $1,000,000

Sentry Tournament Of Champions: $229,000

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: $182,250.00

WM Phoenix Open: $65,350.00

The Genesis Invitational: $197,666.67

Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard: $485,000.00

The Players Championship: $1,475,000.00

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: $113,761.91

Masters Tournament: $580,500.00

RBC Heritage: $44,800.00

Wells Fargo Championship: $69,000

PGA Championship: $1,540,000

Charles Schwab Challenge: $132,675

The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday: $3,600,000.00

US Open: $258,662.00 (19)

Travelers Championship: $134,000.00

Genesis Scottish Open: $73,597.50

The Open Championship: $232,875.00

FedEx St. Jude Championship: $386,666.66

BMW Championship: $3,600,000

Tour Championship: $18,000,000