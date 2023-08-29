Golf
  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Victor Hovland made over $33,000,000 in season earnings this year with an income of $5,142 per shot

Victor Hovland made over $33,000,000 in season earnings this year with an income of $5,142 per shot

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Aug 29, 2023 16:52 GMT
Tour Championship Golf
Viktor Hovland poses with the trophy after winning the FedEx Cup

Viktor Hovland won the 2023 FedEx Cup, the biggest title of his career, on Sunday, August 27, beating Xander Schauffele by a five-stroke difference. This win also earned him a whopping check of $18 million, which took his earnings to over $33,000,000 this season.

The earnings of $33 million mean Hovland earned $1,457,053 for every event he featured in, $19,678 for every hole he played, and $5,142 for every shot he played on the PGA Tour in the 2022–23 season.

The 25-year-old Norwegian successfully made the cut in all 23 starts this season. He secured a top-10 finish nine times and clinched three victories. Additionally, he was also the joint runner-up at the PGA Championship.

Besides the FedEx Cup bonus of $18 million, Hovland made $14.1 million and is placed third on the official money list. His career earnings have gone up to $53,599,779 after the 2022–23 season.

Earlier this year, the PGA Tour introduced designated elevated events, with 13 tournaments featuring purses of $15 million or more. This move has significantly boosted the earnings of PGA Tour professionals.

Scottie Scheffler topped the official money list for the second time in a row, earning $21,014,342 with the help of two victories. Jon Rahm, who claimed four titles, including the Masters, this season, was second with earnings of $16.5 million. Rory McIlroy took $13,921,008 home this season.

Here are the top earners for the 2022–23 season:

  1. Scottie Scheffler: $21,014,342
  2. Jon Rahm: $16,522,608
  3. Viktor Hovland: $14,112,235
  4. Rory McIlroy: $13,921,008
  5. Wyndham Clark: $10,757,490
  6. Max Homa: $10,506,367
  7. Patrick Cantlay: $10,372,998
  8. Brian Harman: $9,151,023
  9. Keegan Bradley: $8,897,330
  10. Xander Schauffele: $8,422,856
  11. Tyrrell Hatton: $8,336,912
  12. Matt Fitzpatrick: $8,144,543
  13. Rickie Fowler: $7,848,436
  14. Jordan Spieth: $7,240,044
  15. Sam Burns: $7,139,050
  16. Jason Day: $6,922,758
  17. Kurt Kitayama: $6,706,102
  18. Tommy Fleetwood: $6,510,641
  19. Sungjae Im: $6,487,421
  20. Denny McCarthy: $6,449,212
  21. Lucas Glover: $6,362,876
  22. Tom Kim: $6,262,918
  23. Russell Henley: $6,181,782
  24. Collin Morikawa: $6,043,198
  25. Nick Taylor: $6,013,871
  26. Tony Finau: $5,867,652
  27. Sahith Theegala: $5,659,960
  28. Harris English: $5,546,771
  29. Corey Conners: $5,521,482
  30. Si Woo Kim: $5,380,062
  31. Cameron Young: $5,338,155
  32. Sepp Straka: $5,287,574
  33. Emiliano Grillo: $5,255,302
  34. Taylor Moore: $5,003,601
  35. Adam Schenk: $4,862,291
  36. Justin Rose: $4,635,120
  37. Tom Hoge: $4,542,797
  38. Adam Svensson: $4,262,772
  39. Andrew Putnam: $4,142,539
  40. Chris Kirk: $4,096,334
  41. Cam Davis: $4,005,108
  42. Hideki Matsuyama: $3,857,028
  43. Adam Hadwin: $3,798,395
  44. Seamus Power: $3,792,807
  45. Lee Hodges: $3,650,479
  46. Brendon Todd: $3,508,970
  47. Eric Cole: $3,353,521
  48. J.T. Poston: $3,265,146
  49. Byeong Hun An: $3,231,760
  50. Justin Thomas: $3,222,003

Viktor Hovland's earnings from each start of the 2022–23 season

Here are Viktor Hovland's earnings from each start of the 2022–23 season:

  • Zozo Championship: $401,500.00
  • The CJ Cup In South Carolina: $119,280.00
  • World Wide Technology Championship: $190,650.00
  • Hero World Challenge: $1,000,000
  • Sentry Tournament Of Champions: $229,000
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: $182,250.00
  • WM Phoenix Open: $65,350.00
  • The Genesis Invitational: $197,666.67
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard: $485,000.00
  • The Players Championship: $1,475,000.00
  • World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: $113,761.91
  • Masters Tournament: $580,500.00
  • RBC Heritage: $44,800.00
  • Wells Fargo Championship: $69,000
  • PGA Championship: $1,540,000
  • Charles Schwab Challenge: $132,675
  • The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday: $3,600,000.00
  • US Open: $258,662.00 (19)
  • Travelers Championship: $134,000.00
  • Genesis Scottish Open: $73,597.50
  • The Open Championship: $232,875.00
  • FedEx St. Jude Championship: $386,666.66
  • BMW Championship: $3,600,000
  • Tour Championship: $18,000,000

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Dhananjay
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...