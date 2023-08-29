Victor Hovland made over $33,000,000 in season earnings this year with an income of $5,142 per shot

Viktor Hovland won the 2023 FedEx Cup, the biggest title of his career, on Sunday, August 27, beating Xander Schauffele by a five-stroke difference. This win also earned him a whopping check of $18 million, which took his earnings to over $33,000,000 this season.
The earnings of $33 million mean Hovland earned $1,457,053 for every event he featured in, $19,678 for every hole he played, and $5,142 for every shot he played on the PGA Tour in the 2022–23 season.
The 25-year-old Norwegian successfully made the cut in all 23 starts this season. He secured a top-10 finish nine times and clinched three victories. Additionally, he was also the joint runner-up at the PGA Championship.
Besides the FedEx Cup bonus of $18 million, Hovland made $14.1 million and is placed third on the official money list. His career earnings have gone up to $53,599,779 after the 2022–23 season.
Earlier this year, the PGA Tour introduced designated elevated events, with 13 tournaments featuring purses of $15 million or more. This move has significantly boosted the earnings of PGA Tour professionals.
Scottie Scheffler topped the official money list for the second time in a row, earning $21,014,342 with the help of two victories. Jon Rahm, who claimed four titles, including the Masters, this season, was second with earnings of $16.5 million. Rory McIlroy took $13,921,008 home this season.
Here are the top earners for the 2022–23 season:
- Scottie Scheffler: $21,014,342
- Jon Rahm: $16,522,608
- Viktor Hovland: $14,112,235
- Rory McIlroy: $13,921,008
- Wyndham Clark: $10,757,490
- Max Homa: $10,506,367
- Patrick Cantlay: $10,372,998
- Brian Harman: $9,151,023
- Keegan Bradley: $8,897,330
- Xander Schauffele: $8,422,856
- Tyrrell Hatton: $8,336,912
- Matt Fitzpatrick: $8,144,543
- Rickie Fowler: $7,848,436
- Jordan Spieth: $7,240,044
- Sam Burns: $7,139,050
- Jason Day: $6,922,758
- Kurt Kitayama: $6,706,102
- Tommy Fleetwood: $6,510,641
- Sungjae Im: $6,487,421
- Denny McCarthy: $6,449,212
- Lucas Glover: $6,362,876
- Tom Kim: $6,262,918
- Russell Henley: $6,181,782
- Collin Morikawa: $6,043,198
- Nick Taylor: $6,013,871
- Tony Finau: $5,867,652
- Sahith Theegala: $5,659,960
- Harris English: $5,546,771
- Corey Conners: $5,521,482
- Si Woo Kim: $5,380,062
- Cameron Young: $5,338,155
- Sepp Straka: $5,287,574
- Emiliano Grillo: $5,255,302
- Taylor Moore: $5,003,601
- Adam Schenk: $4,862,291
- Justin Rose: $4,635,120
- Tom Hoge: $4,542,797
- Adam Svensson: $4,262,772
- Andrew Putnam: $4,142,539
- Chris Kirk: $4,096,334
- Cam Davis: $4,005,108
- Hideki Matsuyama: $3,857,028
- Adam Hadwin: $3,798,395
- Seamus Power: $3,792,807
- Lee Hodges: $3,650,479
- Brendon Todd: $3,508,970
- Eric Cole: $3,353,521
- J.T. Poston: $3,265,146
- Byeong Hun An: $3,231,760
- Justin Thomas: $3,222,003
Viktor Hovland's earnings from each start of the 2022–23 season
Here are Viktor Hovland's earnings from each start of the 2022–23 season:
- Zozo Championship: $401,500.00
- The CJ Cup In South Carolina: $119,280.00
- World Wide Technology Championship: $190,650.00
- Hero World Challenge: $1,000,000
- Sentry Tournament Of Champions: $229,000
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: $182,250.00
- WM Phoenix Open: $65,350.00
- The Genesis Invitational: $197,666.67
- Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard: $485,000.00
- The Players Championship: $1,475,000.00
- World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: $113,761.91
- Masters Tournament: $580,500.00
- RBC Heritage: $44,800.00
- Wells Fargo Championship: $69,000
- PGA Championship: $1,540,000
- Charles Schwab Challenge: $132,675
- The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday: $3,600,000.00
- US Open: $258,662.00 (19)
- Travelers Championship: $134,000.00
- Genesis Scottish Open: $73,597.50
- The Open Championship: $232,875.00
- FedEx St. Jude Championship: $386,666.66
- BMW Championship: $3,600,000
- Tour Championship: $18,000,000