Victor Hovland made over $33,000,000 in season earnings this year with an income of $5,142 per shot

Viktor Hovland won the 2023 FedEx Cup, the biggest title of his career, on Sunday, August 27, beating Xander Schauffele by a five-stroke difference. This win also earned him a whopping check of $18 million, which took his earnings to over $33,000,000 this season.

The earnings of $33 million mean Hovland earned $1,457,053 for every event he featured in, $19,678 for every hole he played, and $5,142 for every shot he played on the PGA Tour in the 2022–23 season.

The 25-year-old Norwegian successfully made the cut in all 23 starts this season. He secured a top-10 finish nine times and clinched three victories. Additionally, he was also the joint runner-up at the PGA Championship.

Besides the FedEx Cup bonus of $18 million, Hovland made $14.1 million and is placed third on the official money list. His career earnings have gone up to $53,599,779 after the 2022–23 season.

Earlier this year, the PGA Tour introduced designated elevated events, with 13 tournaments featuring purses of $15 million or more. This move has significantly boosted the earnings of PGA Tour professionals.

Scottie Scheffler topped the official money list for the second time in a row, earning $21,014,342 with the help of two victories. Jon Rahm, who claimed four titles, including the Masters, this season, was second with earnings of $16.5 million. Rory McIlroy took $13,921,008 home this season.

Here are the top earners for the 2022–23 season:

Scottie Scheffler: $21,014,342 Jon Rahm: $16,522,608 Viktor Hovland: $14,112,235 Rory McIlroy: $13,921,008 Wyndham Clark: $10,757,490 Max Homa: $10,506,367 Patrick Cantlay: $10,372,998 Brian Harman: $9,151,023 Keegan Bradley: $8,897,330 Xander Schauffele: $8,422,856 Tyrrell Hatton: $8,336,912 Matt Fitzpatrick: $8,144,543 Rickie Fowler: $7,848,436 Jordan Spieth: $7,240,044 Sam Burns: $7,139,050 Jason Day: $6,922,758 Kurt Kitayama: $6,706,102 Tommy Fleetwood: $6,510,641 Sungjae Im: $6,487,421 Denny McCarthy: $6,449,212 Lucas Glover: $6,362,876 Tom Kim: $6,262,918 Russell Henley: $6,181,782 Collin Morikawa: $6,043,198 Nick Taylor: $6,013,871 Tony Finau: $5,867,652 Sahith Theegala: $5,659,960 Harris English: $5,546,771 Corey Conners: $5,521,482 Si Woo Kim: $5,380,062 Cameron Young: $5,338,155 Sepp Straka: $5,287,574 Emiliano Grillo: $5,255,302 Taylor Moore: $5,003,601 Adam Schenk: $4,862,291 Justin Rose: $4,635,120 Tom Hoge: $4,542,797 Adam Svensson: $4,262,772 Andrew Putnam: $4,142,539 Chris Kirk: $4,096,334 Cam Davis: $4,005,108 Hideki Matsuyama: $3,857,028 Adam Hadwin: $3,798,395 Seamus Power: $3,792,807 Lee Hodges: $3,650,479 Brendon Todd: $3,508,970 Eric Cole: $3,353,521 J.T. Poston: $3,265,146 Byeong Hun An: $3,231,760 Justin Thomas: $3,222,003

Viktor Hovland's earnings from each start of the 2022–23 season

Here are Viktor Hovland's earnings from each start of the 2022–23 season:

Zozo Championship: $401,500.00

The CJ Cup In South Carolina: $119,280.00

World Wide Technology Championship: $190,650.00

Hero World Challenge : $1,000,000

: $1,000,000 Sentry Tournament Of Champions: $229,000

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: $182,250.00

WM Phoenix Open: $65,350.00

The Genesis Invitational: $197,666.67

Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard: $485,000.00

The Players Championship: $1,475,000.00

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: $113,761.91

Masters Tournament: $580,500.00

RBC Heritage: $44,800.00

Wells Fargo Championship: $69,000

PGA Championship: $1,540,000

Charles Schwab Challenge: $132,675

The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday: $3,600,000.00

$3,600,000.00 US Open: $258,662.00 (19)

Travelers Championship: $134,000.00

Genesis Scottish Open: $73,597.50

The Open Championship: $232,875.00

FedEx St. Jude Championship: $386,666.66

BMW Championship: $3,600,000

Tour Championship: $18,000,000