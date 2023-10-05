How to watch the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship: TV schedule, streaming, radio and more

The highly anticipated 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship is just around the corner, and golf fans all over the world are preparing to see top-tier action on the greens. The event will be hosted by the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, from Thursday, October 5, to Sunday, October 8. With a prize money of $8.2 million on the line, this event promises to be a fascinating one.

Last year's champion, Mackenzie Hughes, will return to defend his title, adding to the excitement of the tournament. Hughes' victory in the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship was hard fought and supporters are eager to see if he can repeat the feat.

Let's now look into the broadcasts and online streaming options to experience the thrill of this prestigious golf tournament.

How to Stream the Sanderson Farms Championship

Golf fans who want to see the 2023 Sanderson Farms tournament on television are in luck. The tournament will be telecast exclusively on the Golf Channel, with substantial coverage on all four days. Here's the complete TV schedule so you can arrange your viewing:

Thursday, October 5: Watch the exhilarating first day of the competition on Golf Channel from 4-7pm Eastern Time (ET).

Friday, October 6: Set your reminder for 4-7pm ET on Golf Channel to follow the second day of the competition.

Saturday, October 7: Don't miss the weekend action, which will be televised on Golf Channel from 4-7pm ET.

Sunday, October 8: The final day of the event will be broadcast on Golf Channel from 4-7pm ET.

How to Stream the Sanderson Farms Championship Online

There are handy streaming choices available to ensure you don't miss any of the golfing action during the 2023 Sanderson Farms tournament. Here's how to watch the tournament live online:

PGA Tour Live on ESPN+: Beginning at 8:30am Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday and Friday, PGA Tour Live will provide online streaming of featured group coverage.

Peacock: If you prefer to watch Golf Channel's comprehensive coverage, Peacock has you covered.

How to Listen to the Sanderson Farms Championship on Radio

If you prefer to listen to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship on the radio, PGA Tour Radio has you covered. Tune in to PGA Tour Radio from 2-7pm for complete coverage of the tournament, including live analysis and updates on all the golfing action.