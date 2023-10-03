Sanderson Farms Championship: Full field for the tournament explored

The Sanderson Farms Championship is fast approaching and is just a few nights away. With the end of the Ryder Cup, the DP World Tour and PGA Tour are back with their respective regular schedule. The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup fall event will be played from October 5 to 8 at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi.
The tournament, which initially was an alternate event on the leading American Tour, got its full event status in the 2019-20 season. Since then, it has been offering its winner all the benefits that any regular PGA Tour has to offer, including an invitation to next year's Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
Who will be playing at the Sanderson Farms Championship?
The second event of the 2023-24 season will see a field of 144 golfers. Although most of the golfers seen at the Tour Championship will not be competing at the Country Club of Jackson.
The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge champion Emilio Grillo, who is 35th on the Official World Golf Rankings, is the top-ranked player in the field of the Sanderson Farms Championship. The second top-ranked player is Tom Hoge, who is placed 50th in OWGR.
Canadian professional golfer Mackenzie Hughes, who won the Sanderson Farms Championship last year, will also be seen teeing up at Mississippi later this week. Previous champions of the tournament such as Cameron Champ, Peter Malnati, Cody Gribble, and Ryan Armour will also be seen golfing at the second PGA Tour event of the season.
One of the biggest names in the field could be of Ludvig Aberg, who was seen representing the winning team of Europe in the recently concluded Ryder Cup in Rome.
Below are the players in the field of the Sanderson Farms Championship:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Tyson Alexander
- Ryan Armour
- Chris Baker
- Ricky Barnes
- Sam Bennett
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Fred Biondi
- Zac Blair
- Jonas Blixt
- Ryan Brehm
- Scott Brown
- Wesley Bryan
- Hayden Buckley
- Jonathan Byrd
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Ford Clegg
- Eric Cole
- Trevor Cone
- Austin Cook
- Ben Crane
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Harrison Endycott
- Zack Fischer
- Dylan Frittelli
- Tommy Gainey
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Will Gordon
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Cody Gribble
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Scott Harrington
- Lucas Herbert
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Stephan Jaeger
- Sung Kang
- S.H. Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Kelly Kraft
- Peter Kuest
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- K.H. Lee
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Brandon Matthews
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Ryan Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Matt NeSmith
- S.Y. Noh
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Sean O'Hair
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Chase Parker
- Cameron Percy
- Scott Piercy
- Ted Potter, Jr.
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- Greg Sonnier
- Scott Stallings
- Ross Steelman
- Sam Stevens
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Davis Thompson
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Vince Whaley
- Brett White
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
Alternate players who could make it into the field of Sanderson Farms Championship
- Greg Chalmers
- Derek Ernst
- Derek Lamely
- Sangmoon Bae
- Kyle Stanley
- D.A. Points
- Arjun Atwal
- Bo Van Pelt
- George McNeill
- Kevin Stadler
The Sanderson Farms Championship will have a prize pool of $8.2 million and will earn 500 FedEx Cup points.