Sanderson Farms Championship: Full field for the tournament explored

The Sanderson Farms Championship is fast approaching and is just a few nights away. With the end of the Ryder Cup, the DP World Tour and PGA Tour are back with their respective regular schedule. The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup fall event will be played from October 5 to 8 at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi.

The tournament, which initially was an alternate event on the leading American Tour, got its full event status in the 2019-20 season. Since then, it has been offering its winner all the benefits that any regular PGA Tour has to offer, including an invitation to next year's Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

Who will be playing at the Sanderson Farms Championship?

The second event of the 2023-24 season will see a field of 144 golfers. Although most of the golfers seen at the Tour Championship will not be competing at the Country Club of Jackson.

The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge champion Emilio Grillo, who is 35th on the Official World Golf Rankings, is the top-ranked player in the field of the Sanderson Farms Championship. The second top-ranked player is Tom Hoge, who is placed 50th in OWGR.

Canadian professional golfer Mackenzie Hughes, who won the Sanderson Farms Championship last year, will also be seen teeing up at Mississippi later this week. Previous champions of the tournament such as Cameron Champ, Peter Malnati, Cody Gribble, and Ryan Armour will also be seen golfing at the second PGA Tour event of the season.

One of the biggest names in the field could be of Ludvig Aberg, who was seen representing the winning team of Europe in the recently concluded Ryder Cup in Rome.

Below are the players in the field of the Sanderson Farms Championship:

Ludvig Aberg

Tyson Alexander

Ryan Armour

Chris Baker

Ricky Barnes

Sam Bennett

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Fred Biondi

Zac Blair

Jonas Blixt

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

Wesley Bryan

Hayden Buckley

Jonathan Byrd

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Ford Clegg

Eric Cole

Trevor Cone

Austin Cook

Ben Crane

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Harrison Endycott

Zack Fischer

Dylan Frittelli

Tommy Gainey

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Will Gordon

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Cody Gribble

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Scott Harrington

Lucas Herbert

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Stephan Jaeger

Sung Kang

S.H. Kim

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Kelly Kraft

Peter Kuest

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

K.H. Lee

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Brandon Matthews

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Ryan Moore

Trey Mullinax

Matt NeSmith

S.Y. Noh

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Sean O'Hair

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Chase Parker

Cameron Percy

Scott Piercy

Ted Potter, Jr.

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

Greg Sonnier

Scott Stallings

Ross Steelman

Sam Stevens

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Davis Thompson

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Vince Whaley

Brett White

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

Alternate players who could make it into the field of Sanderson Farms Championship

Greg Chalmers

Derek Ernst

Derek Lamely

Sangmoon Bae

Kyle Stanley

D.A. Points

Arjun Atwal

Bo Van Pelt

George McNeill

Kevin Stadler

The Sanderson Farms Championship will have a prize pool of $8.2 million and will earn 500 FedEx Cup points.