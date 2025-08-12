How to watch the 2025 BMW Championship? TV, streaming and more explored

The FedExCup Playoffs move to their second stage this week with the BMW Championship, where the top 50 in the standings will compete for a place in the season-ending TOUR Championship. Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, is back as host for the first time since 2021 following a major renovation. The layout now stretches 7,601 yards and plays as a par 70. Keegan Bradley captured last year’s title at Castle Pines Golf Club in Colorado with a 12-under total.

At the close of play on Sunday (Aug 17), only the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings will move on to Atlanta for the final playoff event.

Broadcast schedule for the BMW Championship (all times ET):

Television

Thursday–Friday: 2–6 p.m., GOLF Channel

Saturday: 1–3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3–6 p.m., NBC, Peacock

Sunday: 12–2 p.m., GOLF Channel; 2–6 p.m., NBC, Peacock

Special coverage:

Wednesday, 3:30–5 p.m.: “On the Range presented by ReliaQuest” on GOLF Channel, PGA TOUR YouTube, and FAST.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

Thursday–Friday: 9:15 a.m.–6 p.m.

Saturday–Sunday: 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Coverage includes:

Main feed with top action across the course Marquee group featuring every shot from a highlighted pairing Featured groups coverage of two concurrent groups Featured holes showcasing a mix of par 3s and key scoring tests

PGA TOUR Radio (SiriusXM / PGATOUR.com):

Thursday–Friday: 12–6 p.m.

Saturday–Sunday: 1–6 p.m.

Who is playing at the 2025 BMW Championship?

The field for the 2025 BMW Championship is now finalized after the conclusion of the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship.

Among those making notable jumps after their performances in Memphis were Kurt Kitayama, who finished tied for ninth; Bud Cauley and Jhonattan Vegas, both tied for 14th; Rickie Fowler, who placed sixth; and J.T. Poston, who tied for 22nd. Their results were enough to secure a place in the upcoming event. Here's the full field of the 2025 BMW Championship:

Scottie Scheffler (USA) Rory McIlroy (NIR) Xander Schauffele (USA) Justin Thomas (USA) Russell Henley (USA) Collin Morikawa (USA) Harris English (USA) J.J. Spaun (USA) Ludvig Åberg (SWE) Keegan Bradley (USA) Sepp Straka (AUT) Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) Viktor Hovland (NOR) Robert MacIntyre (SCO) Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) Ben Griffin (USA) Shane Lowry (IRL) Maverick McNealy (USA) Justin Rose (ENG) Cameron Young (USA) Sam Burns (USA) Patrick Cantlay (USA) Corey Conners (CAN) Chris Gotterup (USA) Brian Harman (USA) Sungjae Im (KOR) Nick Taylor (CAN) Andrew Novak (USA) Ryan Fox (NZL) Jason Day (AUS) Daniel Berger (USA) Taylor Pendrith (CAN) Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG) Akshay Bhatia (USA) Kurt Kitayama (USA) Thomas Detry (BEL) J.T. Poston (USA) Sam Stevens (USA) Denny McCarthy (USA) Lucas Glover (USA) Ryan Gerard (USA) Brian Campbell (USA) Tom Hoge (USA) Michael Kim (USA) Bud Cauley (USA) Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) Harry Hall (ENG) Si Woo Kim (KOR) Jacob Bridgeman (USA) Rickie Fowler (USA)

