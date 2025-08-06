How to watch the 2025 LIV Golf Chicago? TV, streaming, and more explored

LIV Golf Chicago returns for the second consecutive year as the penultimate event of the 2025 season, at Bolingbrook Golf Club from August 8 to 10. Fans looking to watch the tournament have several options depending on their location and preferred platform.

Ad

In the United States, coverage will be available on multiple FOX Sports platforms, including Fox, FS1, FS2, and Fox Business Network. The Fox Sports app will also have the event, offering a digital viewing option for cable subscribers.

For those without cable, streaming services like Fubo and Sling TV Blue provide access to Fox channels for LIV Golf Chicago. Fubo, in particular, offers a free trial and is known for reliable streaming of all FOX Sports channels.

Ad

Trending

Internationally, DAZN will broadcast LIV Golf Chicago in select regions, including the UK and Canada. In these regions, DAZN subscribers can also access additional LIV Golf-related content and special programming.

The LIV Golf+ app, available on both iOS and Android, is another way to stream the tournament live. It includes features like customizable feeds, real-time statistics, and highlight clips. The app is available globally, except in the United States, Spain, Korea, Australia, China, and Russia, where some restrictions apply.

Ad

LIV Golf Chicago will take place from August 8 to August 10, 2025. Daily tee times begin at 11:05 a.m. ET, 8:05 a.m. PT, and 4:05 p.m. BST.

Where is LIV Golf Chicago being played?

LIV Golf Chicago will mark the 12th tournament on the LIV schedule, with the Illinois-based venue once again playing host after making its debut on the tour in 2024. Measuring 7,224 yards and playing to a par of 71, Bolingbrook is a course that demands precision and tactical shot-making.

Ad

Designed by Arthur Hills, the layout features seven lakes, elevated tee boxes, and undulating fairways that present a strategic test from start to finish. The presence of water hazards and deep bunkers across several holes adds another layer of complexity.

Among the standout holes is the sixth, a par 3 that plays 151 yards to a true island green, making club selection and wind judgment critical. Another notable challenge is the lengthy par-3 fourth hole, stretching 237 yards. It proved one of the toughest tests during last year’s event, giving up just four birdies over three rounds.

Ad

One significant adjustment for 2025 comes at the 12th hole. Previously a par 4, it has now been extended to 621 yards and reclassified as a par 5, making it the longest hole on the course. The playing surfaces include a blend of Bentgrass and Poa on tees, fairways, and greens, while the rough consists of Kentucky Bluegrass.

Bolingbrook’s evolving setup is expected to deliver another stern examination for players as the playoff race heats up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More