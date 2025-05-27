How to watch the 2025 Memorial Tournament? TV Schedule, streaming and more explored

The 2025 Memorial Tournament is the current stop for the PGA Tour, and it will take place from May 29 to June 1st at the Muirfield Village Golf Club. The event will have a 72-member field, and it is the penultimate signature tournament in the 2025 PGA Tour roster.

Fans can watch the tournament on the Golf Channel, the NBC Sports App, CBS, and more. Here is the full TV schedule for the Memorial Tournament (all times in ET):

Thursday, May 29: 2-6 PM- Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Friday, May 30: 2-6 PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Saturday, May 31: 2-5:30 PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App; 5:30-7:30 PM: CBS

Sunday, June 1: 1-2:30 PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App; 2:30-6:30 PM: CBS

The purse of the Memorial Tournament is $20 million in this edition and the first prize is $4 million. The second prize is $2.2 million and the third prize is $1.4 million. The fourth and fifth prizes are $1 million and $840,000, respectively.

Last year, Scottie Scheffler won the Memorial Tournament with 8 under. He shot 67 in the first round of the tournament with two birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine. The second round saw 68 with four birdies, and the third round saw 71 with six birdies. Scheffler shot 74 in the fourth round with one birdie.

Who is playing at the 2025 Memorial Tournament?

The 2025 edition of the Memorial Tournament will have defending champion Scottie Scheffler. The field has the top 50 standings from the 2024 FedEx Cup list, including Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, and more.

The field also has four sponsor exemptions, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, and Jordan Spieth. Here's the full 2025 Memorial Tournament field:

Scottie Scheffler

Collin Morikawa

Sahith Theegala

Xander Schauffele

Russell Henley

Adam Scott

Sungjae Im

Wyndham Clark

Hideki Matsuyama

Shane Lowry

Sam Burns

Viktor Hovland

Justin Thomas

Taylor Pendrith

Ludvig Åberg

Patrick Cantlay

Robert MacIntyre

Matthieu Pavon

Tommy Fleetwood

Keegan Bradley

Byeong Hun An

Tony Finau

Aaron Rai

Akshay Bhatia

Chris Kirk

Sepp Straka

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

Brian Harman

Si Woo Kim

Davis Thompson

Denny McCarthy

Cam Davis

Alex Noren

Corey Conners

Matt Fitzpatrick

J.T. Poston

Thomas Detry

Stephan Jaeger

Cameron Young

Austin Eckroat

Max Homa

Adam Hadwin

Max Greyserman

Nick Dunlap

Eric Cole

Ben Griffin

Andrew Novak

Harris English

J.J. Spaun

Maverick McNealy

Daniel Berger

Justin Rose

Michael Kim

Jacob Bridgeman

Nick Taylor

Bud Cauley

Ryan Fox

Harry Higgs

Mackenzie Hughes

Matti Schmid

Brian Campbell

Joe Highsmith

Min Woo Lee

Rickie Fowler

Matt Kuchar

Brandt Snedeker

Jordan Spieth

Lucas Glover

Ryan Gerard

