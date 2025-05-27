How to watch the 2025 Memorial Tournament? TV Schedule, streaming and more explored

The 2025 Memorial Tournament is the current stop for the PGA Tour, and it will take place from May 29 to June 1st at the Muirfield Village Golf Club. The event will have a 72-member field, and it is the penultimate signature tournament in the 2025 PGA Tour roster.
Fans can watch the tournament on the Golf Channel, the NBC Sports App, CBS, and more. Here is the full TV schedule for the Memorial Tournament (all times in ET):
- Thursday, May 29: 2-6 PM- Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
- Friday, May 30: 2-6 PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
- Saturday, May 31: 2-5:30 PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App; 5:30-7:30 PM: CBS
- Sunday, June 1: 1-2:30 PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App; 2:30-6:30 PM: CBS
The purse of the Memorial Tournament is $20 million in this edition and the first prize is $4 million. The second prize is $2.2 million and the third prize is $1.4 million. The fourth and fifth prizes are $1 million and $840,000, respectively.
Last year, Scottie Scheffler won the Memorial Tournament with 8 under. He shot 67 in the first round of the tournament with two birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine. The second round saw 68 with four birdies, and the third round saw 71 with six birdies. Scheffler shot 74 in the fourth round with one birdie.
Who is playing at the 2025 Memorial Tournament?
The 2025 edition of the Memorial Tournament will have defending champion Scottie Scheffler. The field has the top 50 standings from the 2024 FedEx Cup list, including Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, and more.
The field also has four sponsor exemptions, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, and Jordan Spieth. Here's the full 2025 Memorial Tournament field:
Scottie Scheffler
Collin Morikawa
Sahith Theegala
Xander Schauffele
Russell Henley
Adam Scott
Sungjae Im
Wyndham Clark
Hideki Matsuyama
Shane Lowry
Sam Burns
Viktor Hovland
Justin Thomas
Taylor Pendrith
Ludvig Åberg
Patrick Cantlay
Robert MacIntyre
Matthieu Pavon
Tommy Fleetwood
Keegan Bradley
Byeong Hun An
Tony Finau
Aaron Rai
Akshay Bhatia
Chris Kirk
Sepp Straka
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Tom Hoge
Brian Harman
Si Woo Kim
Davis Thompson
Denny McCarthy
Cam Davis
Alex Noren
Corey Conners
Matt Fitzpatrick
J.T. Poston
Thomas Detry
Stephan Jaeger
Cameron Young
Austin Eckroat
Max Homa
Adam Hadwin
Max Greyserman
Nick Dunlap
Eric Cole
Ben Griffin
Andrew Novak
Harris English
J.J. Spaun
Maverick McNealy
Daniel Berger
Justin Rose
Michael Kim
Jacob Bridgeman
Nick Taylor
Bud Cauley
Ryan Fox
Harry Higgs
Mackenzie Hughes
Matti Schmid
Brian Campbell
Joe Highsmith
Min Woo Lee
Rickie Fowler
Matt Kuchar
Brandt Snedeker
Jordan Spieth
Lucas Glover
Ryan Gerard